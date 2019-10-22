Bernard "BJ" Francis Sr., the first African American mayor elected to the city of Donaldsonville since the Civil War era, died this weekend following complications from a stroke. He was 70.
Though Francis only served as mayor from 1992 to 1996, his family and those who worked with him say his contributions to Donaldsonville have continued through the years. Among them include a mentor program for youth caught up in the criminal justice system, as well as the city's Juneteenth celebration, which started with about a dozen people in a park and now draws hundreds.
"He tried to help this community as much as he could, and he did," said Francis' brother Reginald Francis Sr., who also serves as a member on the Donaldsonville City Council. "He fired up a lot of people in Donaldsonville, white and black."
Raised in Donaldsonville, BJ Francis came from humble beginnings. He worked with the family business, Donaldsonville Marble and Granite, digging graves before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in the '60s. He worked a handful of odd jobs, including security at a New Orleans gas station and a chemical plant before enrolling in law school at Southern University in 1984.
Before becoming mayor, former Gov. Buddy Roemer appointed Francis as the assistant secretary of labor from 1988 to 1992 before the agency was renamed the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
His historic mayoral win came more than a century after that of Pierre Landry, a former slave who became mayor in 1868 amid Reconstruction in Southern states following the Civil War. Landry is believed to be the first African American to hold public office in the country.
Reginald Francis said his brother inspired other people of color in the area to run for public offices. BJ Francis sought reelection while also bidding for a judgeship position, which hindered his bid for a second term.
"He figured he could help more people as a judge, but it kind of hurt him when he ran for mayor," Reginald Francis said.
BJ Francis continued his legal practice where he acted also as a public defender when he left office in 1996.
He retired four years ago after suffering a few strokes. He was also battling polycystic kidney disease.
"He was a true invisible illness warrior,” his daughter Tamiko Francis Garrison said.
Francis' family plans to hold his funeral service at 9 a.m. Saturday at St. Catherine Catholic of Sienna Church in Donaldsonville, with Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m.