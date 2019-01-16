The River Region Art Association will present courses in mixed media and collage beginning this month at the Depot Art Gallery, 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales. To register, visit www.riverregionartassociation.org. For information, call the Depot Gallery at (225) 644-8496.
Kathy Bourgeois will lead the Designs on Canvas mixed-media class from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays from Jan. 12 through Feb. 16. The class includes painting, collaging with fabric, and hand-stitching with ribbons and threads. The tuition is $119 paid to River Region Art Association, plus $20 paid to the teacher for supplies.
Mary Crochet will lead the Spring Garden Collage class from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays from Jan. 19 through Feb. 9. Students will paint their own papers that they will use in construction of the collage. The art piece will measure 1 foot by 3 feet and will hang vertically. The “garden” will have original flowers, foliage and birds made from the student-designed papers. The tuition is $125, paid to River Region Art Association, which includes the $25 supply fee.