"Brotherhood on the Bayou" will be the theme of the Louisiana Instructors and Firefighters Training conference March 7-9.
Conference events and classes will be at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd. “Hot Drills” and related classes will be held at the St. George Fire Training Center at 14100 Airline Highway. The conference will provide transportation between the two venues for all registered participants.
A team of fire service visionaries and educators has been assembled from across the country to offer their programs, which are structured as either classroom or live “hot drills,” according to a news release. Space at the conference is available for 390 students. Registration and participation is limited to career or volunteer firefighters.
An equipment show will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the ballroom at the Renaissance Hotel. Project demonstrations will be held outside the hotel at the same time.
The conference keynote speaker will be Capt. Mark vonAppen, of the Palo Alto, California, Fire Department. He is a committee member for California State Fire Training, a speaker who has been published in major fire service publications, and is the creator of major fire service leadership blog Fully Involved.
For information, contact Lt. Regan Underwood at raunderwood@stgeorgefire.com or (225) 348-2861.