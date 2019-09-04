Free food for seniors program
The monthly USDA Catholic Charities Food for Seniors food distribution is set for Sept. 10 at the Lemann Center in Donaldsonville and Sept. 11 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
Each eligible person receives a 40-pound box of commodities from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Seniors must be at least 60 years old and meet federal income guidelines to qualify for the program. New participants should bring a Louisiana identification card and income documentation and arrive no later than 9:30 a.m.
For information, call (800) 522-3333.
Sept. 11 food drive
The Gonzales Area Chapter 1449 of AARP will collect non-perishable food items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at Walmart, 308 N. Airline Highway, Gonzales.
The food items will be donated to the St. Theresa Food pantry in Gonzales.
Pelican Point to host candidates' forum
There will be a forum for candidates for Ascension Parish president and the Ascension Parish Council for District 2 on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room of the Pelican Point Golf Club.
The candidates for parish president will answer preselected questions and take questions from the audience beginning at 5 p.m. Clint Cointment, Ricky Diggs, Murphy Painter and Rick Webre are expected to attend.
The candidates for District 2 of the Parish Council will answer preselected questions and take questions from the audience beginning at 6 p.m. Candidates Bill Dawson and Joel Robert are expected to attend.
The event is free, and everyone is welcome.
Candidates' forums at senior centers
Ascension Council on Aging Inc. is holding two forums for candidates at its senior centers in Donaldsonville and Gonzales.
The first forum begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 13 at the Donaldsonville Senior Center, 101 Bocage Drive, Donaldsonville. The second forum is planned at the Gonzales Senior Center, 526 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales, at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 20.
All candidates for parish president, parish council, sheriff, state senate District 2 and state representative districts 58 and 88 have been invited to speak to senior citizens and hand out campaign literature.
Salvation Army closes Gonzales store
The Salvation Army closed its doors Aug. 26 at the Family Store on Bayou Narcisse in Gonzales.
While engaged in the search for a more accessible Family Store location in Ascension Parish, the Salvation Army is referring capital region bargain shoppers to visit the newest Family Store, located at 10420 Coursey Blvd. in Baton Rouge, according to a news release.
Salvation Army social services to those in need in Ascension Parish continue, and anyone seeking assistance may call (225) 678-0076.