GONZALES — After heavy rains, trash spreads into bayous and across roads throughout Gonzales. So, the city is now promoting education — and a Greenie Gonzales frog mascot — as a way to stop the litter where it starts: with the public.
"Since July 13 to today, the city has picked up 696 bags of trash from the roads and bayous," Alvin Broussard, public works director, told City Council members Monday.
"That's 53,000 pounds of trash," said Broussard, adding that city workers devote an hour of every Wednesday to picking up litter.
Part of the city's new stormwater management program is the awarding of grants to educators whose students undertake projects on the importance of clean water and environmental health.
City Engineer Jackie Baumann said the city will fund grants of up to $500 for project supplies to "any teacher in the city limits willing to create lessons" on the issue.
On Monday, the city awarded the first of those grants to three teachers, Christopher Baker and Gail Blouin, both of Gonzales Middle, and Beth Sinanan, of St. Theresa Middle.
The stormwater management program's mascot, Greenie Gonzales, was created by Emma Baumann, an eighth grader at Prairieville Middle and daughter of the city engineer, after Emma learned about the goal of the program.
The cheerful green frog mascot will be appearing on city mailouts and other literature in an effort to promote recycling and a cleaner city.