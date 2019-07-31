Ascension Christian senior is ready for leadership role on football team
Ascension Christian football enters the 2019 season with some big expectations and will compete for district honors. One big reason for the optimism is senior Derrick Varnado, who will start as slot receiver and play defense as well.
“Derrick is a four-year starter and really good player for us; he will be counted on heavily this season,” coach J.P. Puryear said.
The Lions offense has lost some weapons, most notably wide receiver Tyler Cambre, but with Varnado back to help carry the load, some big offensive nights can be expected.
“I believe we will be solid on offense," Varnado said. "There are always things to clean up, but we feel like this will be our best season yet."
The Lions will compete in District 7-A with East Iberville, White Castle, St. John and Ascension Catholic. This will be the first time in four seasons that the Lions play for district honors, and they are excited about the opportunity. “Playing for district honors allows us to add some goals to our team, including competing in district and the playoffs," Puryear said.
Varnado is a multisport athlete who loves basketball as well. “I play AAU basketball, which allows me to compete against good competition, and this will prepare me for my senior year," he said.
The Lion slot receiver understands the importance of his education and it shows in the classroom. “I have a 3.3 GPA heading into my senior year and plan to take the ACT again," he said.
As the Lions start fall camp and prepare for the 2019 season, leadership will be paramount for a successful season. “Without leadership on a team, there is no true chemistry within you or your teammates," Varnado said.
Varnado said he models his game after NFL standout Odell Beckham; that athletic ability is certainly visible when watching Varnado play. Playing multiple sports, and keeping up with school and practices is a challenge, but Varnado has some extra motivation to help him. “My three little sisters looking up to me is where I get my motivation every day," he said.
In less than a month, the Lions will suit up for their first live action, and Varnado wants to leave his mark on the Lion program.
“I want to remembered as legend, someone that a teammate can look up to. It's time to go, and we are excited” Varnado said. When you watch the Lions play this season, it won't take you long to find Derrick Varnado; he will certainly be savoring every minute on the field with his teammates.