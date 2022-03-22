The Dutchtown Griffins’ baseball team is 14-2 (at press time) overall and ranked third in 5A. Needless to say, they are off to a hot start.
“Right now, we are playing well as a team, we are getting good starting pitching, solid defense and some timely hits,” said coach Chris Schexnaydre.
Schexnaydre starts his 15th year as the head coach of the Griffins and they are coming off a tough quarterfinal loss to West Monroe in the playoffs last spring.
“We finished 26-12 and lost to West Monroe, we beat Covington in the first round on the road and swept Benton in the 2nd round, then played a great team in West Monroe,” Schexnaydre said.
The Griffins lost a good nucleus of players in Beau Cheveallier, Gabe Villavaso, Will Dotter and Austin Brumfield as top pitchers plus Hayden Kibbe and Payton Cooper in the infield. In pre-district play, several players have stepped up.
“We have pitchers, Nick Gisclair, Nathan Monceaux (DH as well) plus catcher Caleb Ickes. Our corner infielders are first baseman Will Delaune and third baseman Tanner Vadnais plus our outfield guys like AK Burrell, Reuben Williams and Ethan Mayeaux," Schexnaydre said.
The Griffins are boosted by the return of Collin Dupre, who was injured last season. The early season success has been a culmination of things, but the depth of this team has shown.
“We do have some depth, this helps us to keep guys fresh, we can rotate some guys that are playing well. We have been trying to have 11-13 guys involved in every game in some kind of way,” Schexnaydre said.
Pitching and defense usually beats good hitting and is a recipe for success, the Griffins have did both very well.
“With only two guys back with experience on the mound, we have worked some new guys in to prepare us for district and the playoffs,” Schexnaydre said.
District play is beginning soon and 5-5A will be tough as always.
“District will be challenging as always, once that starts we will be playing 2-3 times per week rather than 5 games a week. Catholic, EA and St. Amant will all be a great challenge for us, as well as when they play each other,” Schexnaydre said.
The hot start is due to many factors, but the main goal each practice is to prepare for tough situations and play well. “I want our guys to stay hungry, we want our pitchers to stay fresh, let’s peak at the end of the year,” Schexnaydre said.