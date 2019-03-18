Attending the recent ground breaking ceremony for the new Bluff Road Middle School in Prairieville are, from left, construction coordinator Ryan Moran, Chief Deputy Assessor Justin Champlin, Planning and Construction Director Chad Lynch, Director of Special Education Lynn Hathaway, Director of Secondary Schools Mia Edwards, School Board member Marty Bourgeois, former School Board member Kerry Diez, School Board member Pat Russo, Superintendent David Alexander, Assistant Superintendent A. Denise Graves, Child Nutrition Supervisor Leuna Johnson, School Board President Taft Kleinpeter, School Board Vice President Troy Gautreau Sr., School Board member John DeFrances, Director of Middle Schools Edith Walker, School Board member Julie Blouin and Maintenance Supervisor Jeff Parent. The school is expected to open in 2020.