HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University’s Honors and International Initiatives program honored students at its fall 2019 recognition ceremony Dec. 3. Students were recognized in three areas — Scholars Diploma, Sophomore Honors Distinction and Thirteen Club.
Students who receive the Scholars Diploma have earned 15 hours of honors core credit, nine hours of upper-level honors credit in their major, and successfully authored and defended an honors thesis.
Honorees of Sophomore Honors distinction have completed fifteen hours of honors credit earning no grade lower than a B by the end of the fourth regular semester.
Thirteen Club Honors Society inductees are seniors who have at least a 3.2 grade-point average, never earned a grade lower than a C and have completed all of their academic work at Southeastern. Seventy students were inducted into the Thirteen Club.
Four students were recognized for earning the university’s Honors Diploma. Recipients included Fawaz Adesina in physics, Damodar Dahal in computer science and mathematics, and Madeline Rey Bartels in psychology, all of Hammond, and Alexis Minor of Baton Rouge in communication.
Local students receiving Sophomore Honors distinction include:
Ascension Parish
GONZALES: Meagan Ross
PRAIRIEVILLE: Haylie Wagoner