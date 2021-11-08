Veterans events around the parish
Gonzales program
The Ascension Veterans Memorial Park Foundation is hosting its annual Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 11. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. in Veterans Memorial Park, 612 S. Irma Blvd, Gonzales. The program will honor Ascension Parish veterans and the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington Cemetery. For more information, call Tanya Whitney at (256) 656-2124.
Ascension Veterans parade
Ascension Veterans Parade will roll at 2 p.m. Nov. 14, starting on Irma Boulevard, traveling down Worthey Road, turning onto La. 44 and ending on Cornerview Road.
For information, call (225) 485-7875
Veterans Day events in Donaldsonville
Veterans will be honored in Donaldsonville starting at 9 a.m. Nov. 11 with a parade along Railroad Avenue from City Hall to Louisiana Square, and a 10 a.m. program in the square.
VFW Jambalaya cook-off
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3693 is planning a jambalaya cook-off Nov. 13 at its hall, 42430 Churchpoint Road, in Gonzales.
A cooks' meeting is set for 6 p.m. Nov. 8 at the VFW hall.
For information, call (225) 485-7875, (225) 892-0838 or (225) 268-4334.
The day also includes a craft fair inside the VFW Hall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary. Vendor space is available and can be arranged by emailing anolen21@yahoo.com.
Covid boosters available at Gonzales Health Unit
The Gonzales Health Unit is offering booster doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
In order to receive a booster dose, you must be over 65 or over the age of 18 and must meet the following conditions: Live in a long-term care setting, have underlying medical conditions, or live or work in a high-risk setting.
The Pfizer and Moderna booster dose is administered at least six months from the date of their last dose. The Moderna vaccine may be given to people 18 years and older who were vaccinated two or more months from their initial dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The Health Unit is vaccinating anyone 18 and older who wants to start a vaccine series.
Call the Gonzales Health Unit at (225) 644-4582 to schedule an appointment.
Jambalaya Festival Association 2021 Christmas Parade
Gingerbread Village is the theme for the Jambalaya Festival Association's annual Christmas Parade, set for 1 p.m. Dec. 12.
Chartered in 1967, the Jambalaya Festival Association began as a way to promote Gonzales, its culture and to serve as a fundraiser for numerous community projects throughout the parish. Celebrating its 54th year, the association continues to serve the community year-round as both a volunteer organization and through charitable catering.
To register, visit jambalayafestival.net
Starting, Financing a Small Business Seminar
Join Ascension Parish Library at 1 p.m. Nov. 17 for a virtual small business seminar designed for people who want to learn what it takes to start and run a successful small business. Presenter Sonia E. Wilson, business consultant with Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southern University and A&M College — Baton Rouge, will focus on helping participants learn how to determine the feasibility of their idea, as well as how to obtain a small business loan. Advance registration is required for this webinar. To register, visit the library's Business Resource Center at aplbusinessresource.com and click on webinars. An email address is required to register. After registering, you will receive an email with information on how to join the live session. For additional information or assistance, call (225) 647-3955.
TOPS Club meets
Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets starting with weigh-in at 9:15 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the fellowship hall at Carpenter's Chapel Church, 41181 La. 933, in Prairieville. Dues are $5 a month. For information, call Miriam Sanchez at (225) 202-8521.
Early deadlines
The Ascension Advocate is announcing early deadlines for its Nov. 24 issue. All news copy and photos should be submitted by 4 p.m. Nov. 17 for publication in the Nov. 24 issue