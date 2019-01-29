GONZALES — The city of Gonzales is hoping that "no littering" markers placed at storm drains on city streets will cut down on the trash and leaves that often get swept into the drainage system by residents who may not know those convenient-looking openings in the curbs are only for drainage water.

Gonzales is seeking a grant of approximately $3,400, of which the city will pay 10 percent, from the nonprofit Keep Louisiana Beautiful, an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, in its effort to cut down on the littering of storm drains, said City Engineer Jackie Baumann.

The grant money, if awarded, would pay for the cost of providing adhesive-backed, custom-made markers to go on existing storm drains, as well as on new ones in new developments.

Baumann said she would work with such organizations as school clubs and the Boy Scouts, as well as with city staff and contractors, to place the markers, which would incorporate art of the new mascot "Greenie Gonzales," a friendly frog designed last fall to represent the city's new stormwater management program.

Part of that program is the awarding of grants to educators whose students undertake projects on the importance of clean water and environmental health.

City administrators say that too often residents might consider storm drains to be handy places to dump grease or leaves, clogging drainage of the streets.

The city is hoping that education — right at the site of the drains — will help change that.