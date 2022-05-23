Donaldsonville High's Class of 2022 graduated May 13 in the school's gym.
Valedictorians: Donalynn Daniels and Makiaya Joshua
Salutatorians: Jakayla Landry and Muhanad Yennes
Joshua has participated in the Beta Club and earned certifications in electronic medical records and from the National Center for Construction Education and Research. She was co-captain of the dance squad and participated in track and field.
She plans to study biology and psychology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham
Daniels, the daughter of Brandy Thibodaux-Anthony and Donald Daniels Jr., earned a 4.6102 cumulative GPA and was the 2021-22 Student of the Year. She was a four-year member of the Donaldsonville High Tigerettes Dance Team, where she served as co-captain for the 2020-21 school year and captain for the 2021-22 school year.
She is a member of the Early College Options Program, where she was dual-enrolled at River Parishes Community College. Daniels has earned over $178,700 in scholarship offers and awards. In the fall, she plans to attend Southern University and A&M College, where she will major in political science and criminal justice. After earning her bachelor's degree, she plans to attend Southern University Law Center and earn a Juris Doctor.
Landry, known to her family and friends as Coco, enjoys traveling, dancing, interacting with children and cooking. She was enrolled at Donaldsonville High School and River Parish Community College. She earned a 4.47 GPA and received an associate degree from RPCC with honors. She was active in many clubs such as RPCC Senior Beta Club, National Society of High School Scholars, Phi Theta Kappa Sorority, NAACP Youth Member and Mayors Youth Advisory Council. Landry is the reigning Miss Teen Donaldsonville, a member of the Four Seasons Garden Club and nominee of the 2022 Teenager of the Year.
She hopes to be a criminal defense attorney and a Realtor. She plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette where she will major in criminal justice with a minor in English. After receiving a bachelor’s degree, she plans to attend law school at Southern University, and eventually take real estate courses so she can obtain her real estate license and open a company.
Yennes, the son of Dallas and Fidieh Yennes, earned many awards such as distinguished honors, scored platinum on the ACT Worley’s test and received a $1,000 scholarship from BASF. After high school, he plans to study computer science and software engineering at LSU.
Other graduates:
Alvin Allen
Patrick Alsay Jr.
Cody August Jr.
Saniya Batiste
Alia Bell
Carlos Bell III
Jalyn Bell
Lakia' Bell
Tyrick Bell
Jamaries Bennett
Zyriel Brewer
Alaya Brown
Kermit Brown Jr.
Keyonta Brown
Ray'mond Brown
Treveyon Brown
Devonta Cargo
Payton Cargo
Tre' Carter
Troy Cole Jr.
Laila Cost
Jobana Cox
Eric Dabney Jr.
A'riyuia Daniels
Ta'shalynn Davis
Jessica Diaz
De'vonte Dorsey
Lashae Dumas
Daisha Falcon
Lawrence Forcell
Kiante Gibbs
Chakerus Hamilton Jr.
Marlon Harvey
Christina Hayes
Jawan Haynes
Mackaya Jackson
Ashleigh Johnson
Justin Jones
Ron'shekia Jones
Kentrell Joseph Jr.
Ja'marco Landry
Marion Landry
Reonna Larvadain
Jamya Leblanc
Keira Lewis
Nyia Link
Alexandra Martin
Jamarcus Miller
Jaydah Mitchell
La'kasia Mollere
Bailey Moton
Ke'terra Munson
Shamere Nicholas
Shaquante North
Ran'Keralyn Oatis
Randell Oatis Jr.
Tahj Paul
Fy'reena Powell
Tevione Reynard
Kaiya Reynolds
Tia Richard
Demond Riley
Maliek Robertson
Daimar Robinson
Trevin Robinson
Kaiden Sanchez
Linden Sanders
Darius Shepherd
Ty'anna Sherman
Ty'jene Sherman
Joseph Small
Jamauri Smith
Shaunkia Smith
Traviyell Starks
Jamarion Stevenson
Tray'von Thomas
Cristal Tovar
Ja'leah Turner
Trey Turner
Keyonce' Warr
Dan'yonce Washington
Talia Watson
Jailen Watts
Kaelin Williams
Aaliyah Wilson
Trevon Winfrey
Aaron Wise
A'nya Wise
Dewayne Worley