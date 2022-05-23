Donaldsonville High's Class of 2022 graduated May 13 in the school's gym.

Valedictorians: Donalynn Daniels and Makiaya Joshua

Salutatorians: Jakayla Landry and Muhanad Yennes

Joshua has participated in the Beta Club and earned certifications in electronic medical records and from the National Center for Construction Education and Research. She was co-captain of the dance squad and participated in track and field.

She plans to study biology and psychology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham

Daniels, the daughter of Brandy Thibodaux-Anthony and Donald Daniels Jr., earned a 4.6102 cumulative GPA and was the 2021-22 Student of the Year. She was a four-year member of the Donaldsonville High Tigerettes Dance Team, where she served as co-captain for the 2020-21 school year and captain for the 2021-22 school year. 

She is a member of the Early College Options Program, where she was dual-enrolled at River Parishes Community College. Daniels has earned over $178,700 in scholarship offers and awards. In the fall, she plans to attend Southern University and A&M College, where she will major in political science and criminal justice. After earning her bachelor's degree, she plans to attend Southern University Law Center and earn a Juris Doctor.

Landry, known to her family and friends as Coco, enjoys traveling, dancing, interacting with children and cooking.  She was enrolled at Donaldsonville High School and River Parish Community College. She earned a 4.47 GPA and received an associate degree from RPCC with honors. She was active in many clubs such as RPCC Senior Beta Club, National Society of High School Scholars, Phi Theta Kappa Sorority, NAACP Youth Member and Mayors Youth Advisory Council. Landry is the reigning Miss Teen Donaldsonville, a member of the Four Seasons Garden Club and nominee of the 2022 Teenager of the Year.

She hopes to be a criminal defense attorney and a Realtor. She plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette where she will major in criminal justice with a minor in English. After receiving a bachelor’s degree, she plans to attend law school at Southern University, and eventually take real estate courses so she can obtain her real estate license and open a company.

Yennes, the son of Dallas and Fidieh Yennes, earned many awards such as distinguished honors, scored platinum on the ACT Worley’s test and received a $1,000 scholarship from BASF. After high school, he plans to study computer science and software engineering at LSU.

Other graduates:

Alvin Allen

Patrick Alsay Jr.

Cody August Jr.

Saniya Batiste

Alia Bell

Carlos Bell III

Jalyn Bell

Lakia' Bell

Tyrick Bell

Jamaries Bennett

Zyriel Brewer

Alaya Brown

Kermit Brown Jr.

Keyonta Brown

Ray'mond Brown

Treveyon Brown

Devonta Cargo

Payton Cargo

Tre' Carter

Troy Cole Jr.

Laila Cost

Jobana Cox

Eric Dabney Jr.

A'riyuia Daniels

Ta'shalynn Davis

Jessica Diaz

De'vonte Dorsey

Lashae Dumas

Daisha Falcon

Lawrence Forcell

Kiante Gibbs

Chakerus Hamilton Jr.

Marlon Harvey

Christina Hayes

Jawan Haynes

Mackaya Jackson

Ashleigh Johnson

Justin Jones

Ron'shekia Jones

Kentrell Joseph Jr.

Ja'marco Landry

Marion Landry

Reonna Larvadain

Jamya Leblanc

Keira Lewis

Nyia Link

Alexandra Martin

Jamarcus Miller

Jaydah Mitchell

La'kasia Mollere

Bailey Moton

Ke'terra Munson

Shamere Nicholas

Shaquante North

Ran'Keralyn Oatis

Randell Oatis Jr.

Tahj Paul

Fy'reena Powell

Tevione Reynard

Kaiya Reynolds

Tia Richard

Demond Riley

Maliek Robertson

Daimar Robinson

Trevin Robinson

Kaiden Sanchez

Linden Sanders

Darius Shepherd

Ty'anna Sherman

Ty'jene Sherman

Joseph Small

Jamauri Smith

Shaunkia Smith

Traviyell Starks

Jamarion Stevenson

Tray'von Thomas

Cristal Tovar

Ja'leah Turner

Trey Turner

Keyonce' Warr

Dan'yonce Washington

Talia Watson

Jailen Watts

Kaelin Williams

Aaliyah Wilson

Trevon Winfrey

Aaron Wise

A'nya Wise

Dewayne Worley