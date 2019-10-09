The St. Amant High School Gators used a stingy second-half defense and stellar quarterback play to beat perennial power Lutcher 39-15 at the Pit in St. Amant. Quarterback Cole Poirrier finished 14-20 for 215 yards and a touchdown as well as using his foot for three field goals for the Gators.
St. Amant slays perennial power Lutcher with combined offensive and defensive effort
- Staff report
-
- 1 min to read
Advocate Staff
