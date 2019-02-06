Two nontraditional students at River Parishes Community College have received $2,000 scholarships in recognition of their achievements while handling studies and jobs at the same time.
The Rubicon Empowering Adult Learning awards are sponsored by Rubicon LLC and the RPCC Foundation. The spring 2019 recipients are Roy Curry and Benjuiel Lanieu, both of whom are studying process technology at RPCC.
“These young men have proven themselves dedicated to their college career while working hard to take care of their families through full-time or nearly full-time work, and that’s what the Rubicon R.E.A.L. awards support,” Rubicon representative Tanya Stilley said.
Rubicon R.E.A.L. awards are given to assist students with educational expenses while working. These scholarships are merit-based and primarily focused on adult learners, typically considered non-traditional, that desire to continue their education.
The deadline to apply for a R.E.A.L. award for the fall 2019 semester is June 15. For information, call the River Parishes Community College financial aid office at (225) 743-8522.