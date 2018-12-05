Thursday

Menu: Turkey salad sandwich on whole wheat bread, romaine lettuce salad with dressing, Mandarin oranges, banana cake

Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., Gonzales

Hearts: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Gonzales

Zumba Gold: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

Friday

Menu: Taco salad with tortilla chips, lettuce and tomato, shredded cheese, sour cream/taco sauce, chuckwagon corn, oatmeal raisin cookie

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Craft/Cards/Games: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Zumba Gold/Line Dancing: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Karaoke: 9:30 a.m., Gonzales

Cooking Demonstration Talk: 9:45 a.m., Gonzales

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Canasta: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales

Monday

Menu: Sliced roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, southern green beans, whole wheat roll, peaches, margarine

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Bingo: 9:30 a.m., Donaldsonville. Sponsored by Azalea Estates.

Beading: 9 a.m., Gonzales

Fast Exercise: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Dominoes: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

Tuesday

Menu: Hamburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle/mustard/ketchup/mayo, chuckwagon corn, fruit

Christmas Party at Lamar-Dixon Trademart Building: 9 a.m., Gonzales

Zumba Gold: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Wednesday

Menu: Chicken and sausage gumbo with rice, okra and tomatoes, whipped sweet potatoes, saltine crackers, chocolate cake

Birthday Party — Gonzales Healthcare: Gonzales

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales

Crafts: 9 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonvile

Birthday party: 9:30 a.m., Humana, Donaldsonville, sponsor

Bingo: 10 a.m. Bridgeway Hospice, sponsor 

Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Line Dancing: 1 p.m., Gonzales

Dec. 13

Menu: Ham and white beans with brown rice, seasoned turnip greens, carrot raisin salad, cornbread, fresh banana

Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., Gonzales

PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville

Hearts: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Gonzales

Zumba Gold: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales

Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales

Dville Chamber Choking Prevention: 12:30 p.m., Donaldsonville

For information, call Donaldsonville Senior Center at (225) 473-3789 or Gonzales Senior Center at (225) 621-5750.

