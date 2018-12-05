Thursday
Menu: Turkey salad sandwich on whole wheat bread, romaine lettuce salad with dressing, Mandarin oranges, banana cake
Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., Gonzales
Hearts: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Gonzales
Zumba Gold: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales
Friday
Menu: Taco salad with tortilla chips, lettuce and tomato, shredded cheese, sour cream/taco sauce, chuckwagon corn, oatmeal raisin cookie
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Craft/Cards/Games: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Zumba Gold/Line Dancing: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Karaoke: 9:30 a.m., Gonzales
Cooking Demonstration Talk: 9:45 a.m., Gonzales
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Canasta: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales
Monday
Menu: Sliced roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, southern green beans, whole wheat roll, peaches, margarine
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m., Donaldsonville. Sponsored by Azalea Estates.
Beading: 9 a.m., Gonzales
Fast Exercise: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Dominoes: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales
Tuesday
Menu: Hamburger, lettuce/tomato/pickle/mustard/ketchup/mayo, chuckwagon corn, fruit
Christmas Party at Lamar-Dixon Trademart Building: 9 a.m., Gonzales
Zumba Gold: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Wednesday
Menu: Chicken and sausage gumbo with rice, okra and tomatoes, whipped sweet potatoes, saltine crackers, chocolate cake
Birthday Party — Gonzales Healthcare: Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Crafts: 9 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonvile
Birthday party: 9:30 a.m., Humana, Donaldsonville, sponsor
Bingo: 10 a.m. Bridgeway Hospice, sponsor
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Line Dancing: 1 p.m., Gonzales
Dec. 13
Menu: Ham and white beans with brown rice, seasoned turnip greens, carrot raisin salad, cornbread, fresh banana
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Hearts: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Gonzales
Zumba Gold: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales
Dville Chamber Choking Prevention: 12:30 p.m., Donaldsonville