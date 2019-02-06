More than 600 juniors and seniors from Donaldsonville High, Dutchtown High, East Ascension High and St. Amant High schools attended the district high school career fair Jan. 29 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
The students had opportunities to meet with 134 different businesses and potential employers in the fields of business; law and government; arts, technology and communications; mental and physical health; STEM; industrial planning and production; architecture and construction; and education, training and human services.
According to East Ascension High School career coach Shannon Hattier, the professionals in attendance brought props, informational packets and giveaways to encourage students to visit their booths and learn about the education and experience needed to succeed in various fields.
"The career fair is our attempt to bring real-world knowledge of the variety of professional opportunities available to our students," Hattier said. "It is our attempt to pull students out of the virtual world for one night and have them interact with people who may very well be their future employer."