GONZALES — The Gonzales City Council this week approved a sales tax as well as a hotel-motel tax for the Conway Economic Development District, which incorporates the 345-acre mix-used Conway community now under construction on La. 44.

The approval of the 1 percent sales tax in the district will bring state and local taxes there to 10.5 percent. Those revenues will go toward economic development projects in the Conway development, including public works and infrastructure, city officials have said.

The sales tax elsewhere in the city of Gonzales is currently 9.5 percent.

The City Council also approved a 1 percent hotel occupancy tax in the Conway Economic Development District.

Prescott Bailey, area president/developer for Southern Lifestyle Development, the company that's bringing Conway to Gonzales, has said the developer is exploring bringing a hotel to the site.

"A hotel is something we're always trying to attract," Bailey said this summer.

Also on Monday, the City Council took up another tax issue, approving a resolution calling for a measure for a citywide 2 percent hotel occupancy tax to be put on the Dec. 8 ballot.

If voters approve the tax, the revenue would be used to build, operate and maintain a conference center near La. 30.

An existing 2-percent hotel-motel tax in the parish provides revenue to the Ascension Parish Tourism Commission.