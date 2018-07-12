A Louisiana Master Gardener training class with the LSU Agricultural Center and Ascension Parish Master Gardeners is slated for this fall. The deadline to apply is July 18.
The class curriculum includes approximately 40 hours of coursework, a news release said. Most classes will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Aug. 14 through September. Two field trips will be held on Thursdays.
Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who provide research-based information to home gardeners through environmental improvement activities, local fairs and festivals, plant health clinics, civic meetings and other programs and activities. Anyone is eligible for training, whether a beginner or experienced gardener.
For an application or more information, call the LSU AgCenter Ascension Parish Extension Office at (225) 621-5799 or email Mariah Simoneaux at mjsimoneaux@agcenter.lsu.edu.