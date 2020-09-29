Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Sept. 8-11:
CIVIL SUITS
Madison C. Sandbom v. Tutorship.
James T. Landry and Joseph B. Landry v. Align Infusion of Louisiana LLC, LP1 Pharma LLC and Darvis Harvey, breach of contract.
Ally Financial Inc. v. Ronald S. Keen, contract.
Medallion Bank v. John David Duplessis, promissory note.
State of Louisiana v. Ahmad Diggs and Jimel London, forfeiture/seizure.
Crown Asset Management LLC and Prosper Funding LLC v. Larry Wigley, breach of contract.
JHPDE Finance 1 LLC and Lending Club Corp. v. Deshotel Victor, open account.
Deric J. Branch v. Louisiana State Department Public Safety and License Control & Driver Improvement, judicial review.
Freddie L. Jackson Jr. v. Geico Insurance Agency Inc., Brandon E. Worley and Joseph H. Worley, damages.
Laterria Johnson v. Travelers Property Casualty Co., Siemens Corp., Alex Thigpen and Permanent General Assurance Corp, damages.
William Percy Delaune Jr., Diane Francis King, Elizabeth Ann Mire, Nicholas John Delaune, Christine C. Delaune Sotile, Laverne Bullion Delaune and Family Partnership Delaune v. Ascension Parish Planning Commission, Ascension Parish Council, Ascension Parish Board of Appeals, Parish of Ascension and Clint Cointment, judicial review.
Hunter Diez v. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co. and Joan Graham, damages.
Phoebe Schexnayder v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Louisiana Division Administration, Office of Community Development and Recovery Unit Disaster v. Robert Ramon Sterling, breach of contract.
Joseph Hebert and Sierra Williams Hebert v. Lalumina LLC, Almatis Inc., Arthur Metals LLC, Cindy Snelgrove, Almatis Burnside LLC, ABC Insurance Co., Def Insurance Co., GHI Insurance Co. and JKL Insurance Co., damages.
Calvin Louis Prater v. Asa Longet Prater, damages.
Titilayo A. Burke Bailey and Leroy Bailey v. Louisiana CVS Pharmacy LLC and CVS Rx Services Inc., damages.
State of Louisiana v. Joseph Edgar Roberts, forfeiture/seizure.
Margarette H. Young and Steven I. Young v. Demaya Lenae Boutain, damages.
Louisiana Division Administration, Office of Community Development and Recovery Unit Disaster v. Mary Louise Sayles, agreement.
Ashley Whitcomb and Douglas Whitcomb v. Traveler Property Casualty Co., Kemper Corp. and Faucheux Don, damages.
Kasandra Dunn v. Geico General Insurance Co. and Megan P. Bledsoe, damages.
Robert Friedley v. Eric Roussel, Progressive Security Insurance Co., Mongo Tent Rentals Inc., Amguard Insurance Co. and Geico General Insurance Co., damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Bridgett Quirk, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Stone West, child support.
Damari Gims, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Damari Gims, child support.
Felicia Rodriguez, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Leroy Ester, child support.
Ragan Smith, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Stan Frederic, child support.
Andre Treadwell, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Martin Treadwell, child support.
Amber Pons, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Keifer Nawadny, child support.
Lisa Smith v. Bryant Smith, divorce.
Brittany Hebert Bell v. Travis Anthony Bell Sr., divorce.
Joy Lewis v. Authur W. Lewis Jr., divorce.
Michael P. Laborde v. Rodney J. Hayes, divorce.
Cassie Harris Paola v. Salvador Paola, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Joseph Eugene Thibodeaux Aka, Joseph Eugene Thibodeaux Sr.
Succession of Kevin J. Gautreau
Succession of Wayne Thomas Gomez
Succession of William Emory Goodwin Jr.
Succession of Eula Mae Charlet Ruggiero
Succession of Charlotte Bearden Robinson
Succession of Saundra Ann Henderson