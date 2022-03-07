Last year, alumni from the East Ascension High Class of 1979 were teary-eyed after they capped off a tour of the campus by singing the Spartan alma mater.
"I was so enamored by their genuine and sincere love of the school and was captivated by the stories they were sharing about teachers, shenanigans and classmates who are no longer here," said EA principal Lauren Avery. "They finished their tour and asked if they could sing the alma mater in the mall before leaving. There was not a dry eye leaving campus that day that Saturday afternoon.
After learning that the EA main building would be razed to make room for a new structure, that experience prompted Avery to bring together a group of teachers to see "how we could allow the entire community the same opportunity to reminisce about their wonderful experiences at East Ascension High School."
After months of planning, a school committee has organized One Last Stroll for Saturday. Pond jumping, a pep rally, chances to buy school mementos and a parade are on tap for the daylong celebration.
The date was selected after teachers were told they would need to start packing in March to make way for the demolition in April.
Work has already started on the new campus with students attending many classes in temporary structures.
"We began to advertise the day right before Christmas on social media and have created a huge buzz in the community," longtime EA teacher Andrews said. "Everywhere I go people tell me that they cannot wait to attend and to jump in the pond, sing the alma mater, etc."
The event has a long list of activities planned for alumni and supporters of the school that started "in the sixth year of the sixties," according to the school's alma mater. The first class graduated in 1967.
The day includes several fundraising efforts to help pay for costs not covered by the School Board. Rising costs of construction forced the School Board to adjust some of the plans for the new campus. "One of the things that will easily be cut — over foundational needs in the build — will be the decorative aspects of the campus," Andrews said.
"Since our faculty and staff do not desire our new campus to be aesthetically sterile we have organized a variety of ways to raise proceeds to purchase items to decorate the new school," she said.
The group is selling One Last Stroll T-shirts, which are needed to take part in the pond jump, legacy T-shirts, vintage items from around the campus and commemorative bricks for the new campus' Legacy Amphitheater. The committee is also soliciting graduating classes, business and area residents to donate to the Excellence in Aesthetics campaign
Andrews said she hopes to use some of the money to purchase benches for around the new site, Spartan statues, wall graphics and window graphics to create the exhibits with the vintage EA memorabilia donated the day of the event.
"This event has taken on a life of its own," Avery said.
The event starts at 10 a.m. in the school mall or freshman academy with self-guided tours around campus and chances to meet former faculty and administrators. Food and drinks will be on sale in front of the main campus.
The school is publishing more details about the day via its school app and social media up until the day of the event, Andrews said.
From 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., visitors can visit the old cafeteria to buy items including old cafeteria booths and tables, microscopes, old yearbooks, cheer and Spartanette uniforms and other items. Alumni can record their favorite EA memories at a video both in the new cafeteria, which will be placed in a time capsule.
The schedule also includes:
- 2:30 p.m. — 3 p.m.: Mini pep rally in the gym with traditional cheers and chants. Former cheerleaders, band members, mascots, Spartanettes and Yell Leaders will be asked to join in the event, which include the singing of the alma mater.
- 3 p.m. — 3:30 p.m.: Around campus, a "Gator Hunt." Find a hidden gator using clues read over PA system to win a commemorative brick package.
- 3:30 p.m. — 4:15 p.m.: In front of school, Pond Jump. Current students will assist alumni in a Pond Jump, a longtime school tradition that occurs on the last day of school for seniors. Participants will jump based on the decade of the jumper's graduation, starting with the 1960 graduates
- 4:40 p.m. — 5 p.m.: Walking parade down Irma Boulevard to baseball field for Jay Patterson Tournament. The game begins at 5:30 p.m. First pitch thrown by members of first baseball team at EA. Current team will be wearing replica uniforms of that first season.
An estimated 18,500 students graduated since the school opened 56 years ago. "If only 10% of them visit us on March 12; that will be 1850 people," Andrews said. But she thinks the stroll will draw many more, with alumni coming from around the country and several classes planning reunions to coincide with the event.
East Ascension opened after the parish's four east bank high school grades were moved to the new campus. As the parish grew, St. Amant and Dutchtown high school's were constructed and plans call for a new Prairieville High to be built. Today's school has a enrollment of 1,906. The school's mascot is the Spartan and colors are blue and yellow.