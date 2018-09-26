GONZALES — Owners of blighted properties in Gonzales may face fines of $250 or higher if they don't start mowing their lots.
"We don't want to be in the grass business for blighted properties," Councilman Kirk Boudreaux said at Monday's City Council meeting.
Currently, city crews mow blighted properties, billing the property owners for the cost of the work through a lien on the property.
But Chief Administrator Officer Scot Byrd said the owners regularly don't pay the bills.
The city is considering a change to its ordinance to "put a little teeth" into its laws governing blighted properties, Byrd said.
The proposed amendment would fine a property owner $250 after the owner has failed to pay the city's mowing bill more than two times in six months.
For every offense after that, the owner would be fined $500.
The proposed ordinance change says if the city elects to hold a public hearing about a blighted property and the "nuisance is not remedied as prescribed in the hearing," each day will bring another $500 fine.
If the bill is still not paid a month after expected, the amount will be added to property taxes on the site.
The City Council will be voting at its next meeting, on Oct. 8, on the proposed amendment.
Also on Monday, the City Council approved a special permit request for a Bayou Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival to be held at the Tanger Outlet Center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 27.