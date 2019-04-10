Registration is open through April 26 for the Ascension Parish Home Vegetable Garden Contest for adults and 4-H youth, organized by the Ascension Parish LSU Agricultural Center, along with Ascension Parish Farm Bureau and the Ascension Parish Master Gardener Association, will once again sponsor the Home Vegetable Garden Contest for adults and 4-H youth.
All gardens must contain at least four different types of vegetables. Judging will take place in late April and early May, and will be based on site selection; record keeping; apparent productivity; and weed, disease and insect pressure. Bonus points will be given to gardens including LSU AgCenter recommended varieties.
The contest categories are: youth gardens, school gardens, adult small gardens (less than 1,500 square feet) and adult large gardens. Youth and school garden winners will be announced at Ascension Parish 4-H Achievement Day. Adult garden winners will be announced at the May meeting of the Ascension Parish Master Gardener Association.
To register your vegetable garden contact Mariah Simoneaux at MJSimoneaux@agcenter.LSU.edu or call the Ascension Parish LSU AgCenter Office at (225) 621-5799.