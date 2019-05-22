Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa has proclaimed the month of May 2019 to be Crohn’s & Colitis Awareness Month, according to a news release.
According to the proclamation, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are serious chronic inflammatory diseases of the gastrointestinal tract. Collectively known as inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis afflict approximately 1.6 million people in the United States, 30 percent of whom are diagnosed as children.
The cause of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are unknown, and no medical cure exists. The disease can affect anyone at any age and is being diagnosed with increased frequency in children.
Patients have an increased risk for developing colorectal cancer, with an annual direct cost of $5.2 billion.
The goals of Crohn’s and Colitis Awareness Month are to invite and encourage all people to join the effort to find a cure for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, to engage in activities aimed at raising awareness of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis among the general public and health care providers, and to promote and support biomedical research needed to find better treatments and a cure for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.