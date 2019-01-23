A 77-year-old Belle Rose woman died Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on La. 1 north of the La. 70 Spurt in Paincourtville, according to Louisiana State Police.
Burnideen Philip was traveling north on LA 1 in a 2013 Nissan Murano when, shortly after 5 p.m., she ran off of the roadway to the right and struck a tree. She was not wearing her seat belt and suffered critical injuries, State Police said.
Philip was transported to Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville by Acadian Ambulance Service and succumbed to her injuries shortly after arrival. She was pronounced deceased by hospital staff, State Police said.
Drug and alcohol use is not suspected as a factor in the crash; however, standard toxicology tests are pending.