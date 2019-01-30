Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, who took office Jan. 3, announced his leadership team during a staff meeting Jan. 15.
“The transition within the Sheriff’s Office has begun, and launching a new era of robust leadership is a key goal I envision,” Webre said. “The management of our organization will continue the legacy of unmatched professionalism and stellar service to the citizens of Ascension Parish."
The leadership team comprises Paul Robert, Lee Anderson, Donald Capello, Mike Toney, Cody Melancon, Paul Hall, Craig Beaman, Robert Williams, L.C. Irvin, Jeff Robert, Laura Gremillion, Allison B. Hudson, Kyle Gautreau, Sara Loupe, Belinda Eliser and Karla Medine.
The senior commanders are Col. Paul Robert, senior adviser; Lt. Col. Lee Anderson, executive officer; Lt. Col. Donald Capello, deputy chief of criminal operations; Lt. Col. Mike Toney, deputy chief of civil operations; Lt. Col. Cody Melancon, deputy chief of special operations; and Lt. Col. Paul Hall, deputy chief of corrections and security.
Majors in leadership roles are Craig Beaman, criminal operations; Robert Williams, warrants and security; L.C. Irvin, business office; Jeff Robert, information technology and facility manager of the Gonzales substation and 911 center; and Laura Gremillion, professional standards and accountability.
Allison B. Hudson is public information officer, Sara Loupe is chief financial officer and Kyle Gautreau is intergovernmental affairs officer. The sheriff's executive assistant is Belinda Eliser, and his administrative assistant is Karla Medine.