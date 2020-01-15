A Donaldsonville man fatally stabbed another man outside a Houmas Street home Tuesday night, Ascension sheriff's deputies said.
Deputies later found and arrested Samuel Gray Jr., 39, Wednesday on a count of second-degree murder, Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a statement.
The motive for the stabbing remains unclear.
Deputies had found David Ealem, 51, unresponsive, lying on the ground outside the home in Donaldsonville shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, Webre said.
Ealem was taken to an area hospital but later pronounced dead.
Sheriff's detectives later learned that Gray had attacked Ealem before stabbing him with a sharp object for reasons that were unknown.
Gray remained in the Ascension Parish jail near Donaldsonville Wednesday awaiting the setting of bail.