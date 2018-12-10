GONZALES — With sales tax collections and license and permit fees bringing in more than expected, the Gonzales City Council is expected to approve 2 percent cost-of-living raises for all employees in January.

Chief Administrative Officer Scott Byrd presented proposed budget amendments to the council on Monday that outline $500,000 growth in revenues since the $15.5 million 2018-19 budget was adopted in May.

Out of the additional funds, the administration is proposing to spend $453,000, with the bulk going to cost-of-living raises.

Another $25,000 of the new revenues will also go to the capital outlay budget to fund the leasing of eight new police units, a new move by the city to cut down on the costs of owning its own fleet.

The City Council will vote on the proposed budget amendments at its first meeting in the new year, on Jan. 14.

On Monday, council members approved Matthew Percy of the Gonzales law firm Percy, Lanoux and Mumphrey as the new city attorney.

Percy will replace Erin Lanoux, the city attorney since 2015, who will begin serving as the Ascension Parish Court judge in January, after her win in the November election.

Matthew Percy is the son of attorney Ryland Percy, who served as Gonzales city attorney from 1990 to 2015.

Mayor Barney Arceneaux on Monday launched a new honor, presenting an Outstanding Citizen award to Barbara Melancon, who retired in 2013 as the development director of the St. Theresa Catholic School in Gonzales, after 31 years in various roles with the school, and who is now actively volunteering with senior citizen programs.

Arceneaux said the city will be presenting the award annually, each December.

Also on Monday, local Boy Scout Andrew Poche, 15, the son of Darren and Angela Poche, presented the city with a sturdy wooden box, painted red, white and blue, that will stand at City Hall and be a drop-off point for worn American flags that will be picked up monthly and properly retired by the Boy Scouts.

Poche, an East Ascension High freshman, built the box as his Eagle Scout project.