GONZALES — Beginning in June and for the next 10 years, Gonzales residents will see a new $5.25 fee on their water bill that will go toward the installation of new water meters and other improvements to the city's water system.
The Gonzales City Council on Monday approved the fee, recommended by the city administration after eight months of study.
The fee will pay for the approximately $3.8 million cost of modernizing the city's water system under a contract with Hammond-based Utility Metering Solutions.
"It's a plan that will result in a small fee to our residents in exchange for a number of benefits," Chief Administrative Officer Scot Byrd said.
Byrd said that in addition to more-accurate water meters, other benefits are a new system that will allow the city to read meters remotely, quickly identify and repair water leaks, and turn water meters off remotely.
Customers will be able to monitor their water usage online in real time and will also be able to call an 800-number at any time to report a problem, he said.
Work on the replacement of residential and commercial water meters began this month and is expected to be completed in five to six months.
Customers will not begin to pay the monthly $5.25 fee until their water meter is replaced, Byrd said.
Mayor Barney Arceneaux said the average monthly water bill in Gonzales is about $20 to $25.
Also on Monday, the City Council and mayor said they will look into installing speed bumps or taking other measures on North Gautreau Avenue, after residents there presented the city with a petition signed by 75 percent of the residents on the street, the threshold required by the city to get a matter on the agenda.
"At night, it sounds like a drag race" on the street, Zazmun Lathers said of the high-speed traffic on North Gautreau, which has a speed limit of 25 mph.
Jacqueline Ward, who also lives on North Gautreau, said, "They're not paying attention to stop signs or the sign that says there's a curve ahead."