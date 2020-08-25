The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Aug. 13-20:
Aug 13
Breaux, Seth: 26; 2531 Lee Drive, Pierre Part; video voyeurism
Love, David John: 45; 9533 Jennifer Lynn Road, Denham Springs; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000
Clayton, Michael: 54; 6195 Island Road, Jarreau; violations of protective orders
Aucoin, Maria Rene: 30; 41149 La. 42, Lot 25, Prairieville; state probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant, criminal trespass/all other offenses, theft less than $1,000, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Guillory, Cory Nichlous: 18; 11228 Grand View Ave., Gonzales; aggravated assault with a firearm, resisting an officer, illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/aggravated assault, disturbing the peace/interruption of lawful assembly /disorderly conduct, principals
Nicholas, Chris: 19; Chick Duplessis Road, Gonzales; surety, bond revocation, aggravated assault with a firearm, resisting an officer, illegal possession of stolen firearms, reckless operation, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/aggravated assault, disturbing the peace/interruption of lawful assembly/disorderly conduct
Miller, Jaheim J.: 18; 1419 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales; bond revocation, aggravated assault with a firearm, resisting an officer, illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/aggravated assault, disturbing the peace/interruption of lawful assembly/disorderly conduct
Bougere, Deon: 26; 117 Bertrand St., Napoleonville; bond revocation, resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery, violations of protective orders
Aug. 14
Chapman, Khristopher Saevon Alphonse: 18; 6075 Rolling Acres Drive, Baton Rouge; aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated assault with a firearm, armed robbery/attempted armed robbery/ use of firearm/additional penalty, armed robbery, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles; crime or controlled dangerous substance law, armed robbery/attempted armed robbery/use of firearm/additional penalty, theft of a firearm, armed robbery
Wells Jr., Danny Ray: 41; 20025 Green Acres Drive, Hammond; stalking
Jones, Telvin: 29; 204 Iris St., Thibodaux; state probation violation, simple assault, aggravated battery, simple battery, battery of a dating partner/strangulation
Winfrey, Dairius Abe: 24; 908 Mulberry St., Donaldsonville; bond revocation, resisting an officer by violence, resistance, or opposition, battery of a police officer, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Rutherford, Jimmy Wayne: 24; 42245 Moody Dixon Road; Prairieville; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Arnold, Tate Michael: 28; 15274 W. Bayou Drive, Prairieville; possession of marijuana, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, failure to appear-bench warrant
Sheesley III, William L.: 41; 13180 Leo Lambert Road, St. Amant; domestic abuse battery
Jones, Anthony: 39; 800 Riverview Complex, No. 103C, Donaldsonville; bond revocation, peeping tom
Aug. 15
Brooks, Dwayne: 49; 411 E. Rome St., Gonzales; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Robert III, Julius: 52; 5721 McClelland Road, Baton Rouge; operating while intoxicated-third
Rutherford, Jimmy Wayne: 24; 42245 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville; bond revocation, carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon on school property/at school-sponsored functions/or firearm-free zone, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, criminal trespass/all other offenses
Johnson, Mark Anthony: 44; 2223 Sagona Road, Donaldsonville; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Dozar, John: 61; 37113 White Road, Prairieville; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, criminal trespass/all other offenses
Braud, Sierra Monique: 24; 36598 Pookey Lane, Prairieville; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age, possession of marijuana, failure to appear-bench warrant
Falgout, Ryan Paul: 27; 43512 Talley Road, Gonzales; parole violation, aggravated flight from an officer, examination of applicants required; classes of license, driving on roadway laned for traffic, stop signs and yield signs, operating vehicle while license is suspended, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated/second
Martin, Kennedy N.: 57; 1106 E. Dawn St., Gonzales; registration-commercial vehicles-expired plate, resisting an officer, operating while intoxicated-first, failure to appear-bench warrant
Aug. 16
Bare, James R.:51; 17400 Florida Blvd., Holden; driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-second
Weaver, Destiny L.: 21; 39124 West Lane, Prairieville; failure to appear-bench warrant
Murray, Crystal: 58; 13404 La. 431; St. Amant; resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, criminal trespass/all other offenses
Fontenot, Christopher Jayson: 28; 10138 West Robert, Gonzales; signal lamps and signal devices, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Bell, Travis A.: 28; 16206 Wishing Stone Drive, Prairieville; false imprisonment; offender armed with dangerous weapon, domestic abuse battery
Aug. 17
Jones, Joshua: 33; 505 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; domestic abuse battery
Rodney, Lakeya: 25; 1205 Cy Bean Road, Donaldsonville; domestic abuse battery
Parker, Chant M.: 35; 14309 L Keller Road, St. Amant; simple assault, domestic abuse battery
Diamond, Tommie Javonte: 23; 72515 Bridgemore Road, Kentwood; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Foster, Deon L.: 41; 41114 Chick Duplessis Road, Gonzales; failure to appear-bench warrant
Cutrer, Chance Michael: 32; 1833 Calf Run Road, Schriever; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Dupuy, Logan Dylan: 18; 3578 Second St., Berwick; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated assault with a firearm
Aug. 18
James, Deshannon: 18; 37313 La. 74, Geismar; illegal carrying of weapons, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Turner, Abel: 18; 18491 White Oak Drive, Prairieville; illegal carrying of weapons
Rodney, Tramaine: 33; 1709 Loretta D St., Donaldsonville; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Norris, Donald Ray: 42; 12115 Peter Bourgeois Road, St. Amant; state probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant, aggravated arson
Martin, Jason Michael: 40; 18040 Old Jefferson Highway, Prairieville; simple battery, aggravated assault with a firearm
Hammond, Charleston Dmoine: 23; 2824 S. Burnside Ave. No. 2204, Gonzales; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Claiborne, Lanadia C.: 43; 13071 Eagles Way Court, Geismar; simple assault, simple battery
Harris, Craig Darnell, Jr.: 29; 305½ W. Sixth St., Donaldsonville; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, four counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Saltzman Jr., Ronald: 53; 10474 Acy Road, St. Amant; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000
Shaw, Kaylon: 22; 244 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; operating vehicle while license is suspended, resisting an officer, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, tail lamps
Arnold, Tate Michael: 28; 15274 W. Bayou Drive, Prairieville; battery of a dating partner, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Aug. 19
Washington, Delvin Maurice: 25; 3252 Loyola Drive, Kenner; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number or mark, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Torrance, Roosevelt: 55; 1909 N. Airline Highway, Gonzales; fugitive-other state jurisdiction
Patterson, Roland Lee: 37; 7040 Calumet St., Baton Rouge; first degree vehicular negligent injuring
King, Jack: 40; 48127 Sam Martin Road, St. Amant; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000
Clements, Jeffrey Wayne: 50; 40076 W. New River Ext., Gonzales; no motor vehicle insurance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin, failure to appear-bench warrant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, false certificates, violations of registration provisions, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited
Brooks IV, Frank S.: 31; 412 Orange St., Donaldsonville; violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery
Rainey, Ivoryione Lashae: 24; 1600 Laura Lane, College Station, Texas; operating while intoxicated-first, expired driver’s license, reckless operation
Aug. 20
Sullivan, Wayne Paul: 36; 134 Evangeline Drive, No. 112, Donaldsonville; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer, criminal trespass/all other offenses
Breaux Jr., Melvin Samuel.: 37; 1218 Bryant St., Donaldsonville; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Simoneaux, Stephanie Rena: 28; 18538 Old Ferry Road, Maurepas; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Williams Jr., Darian Latroy: 19; 38268 Michael Anthony Court, Gonzales; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Turner, Dylan: 19; 620 Catalpa St., Donaldsonville; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance (felony), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Vaughn, Jamal Christopher: 20; 301 Claiborne St., Donaldsonville; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, prohibited acts- drug paraphernalia