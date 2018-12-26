The Ascension Parish School Board will recognize the district's 2018-19 students of the year for fifth, eighth and 12th grades during its Jan. 22 meeting, when the district winners will be named.
The fifth-grade students of the year are:
- Madison Hebert, Central Primary School
- Brody Babin, Duplessis Primary School
- Jake Albares, Dutchtown Primary School
- Rylie Causey, Galvez Primary School
- Jacque Jackson, Gonzales Primary School
- Anna Blanchard, G.W. Carver Primary School
- Lexie Johnson, Lake Elementary School
- Jessika Graham, Lakeside Primary School
- Brennan Daggs, Lowery Elementary School
- Hayden Herring, Oak Grove Primary School
- Logan McQuarn, Pecan Grove Primary School
- Brody Clement, Prairieville Primary School
- Mason Miller, St. Amant Primary School
- Piper Coburn, Sorrento Primary School
- Zoe Gros, Spanish Lake Primary School.
The eighth-grade students of the year are:
- Katelyn Frank, Central Middle School
- Joseph Du, Dutchtown Middle School
- Ephraim Craddock, Galvez Middle School
- Desmon Green, Gonzales Middle School
- Jacob Sonnier, Lake Elementary School
- Tre'Myai Brown, Lowery Middle School
- Perry LaBorde, Prairieville Middle School
- Jake Rizzo, St. Amant Middle School.
The 12th-grade students of the year are:
- Tre'von Mitchell, Donaldsonville High School
- Parker Blackwell, Dutchtown High School
- DaJhé Sullivan, East Ascension High School
- Reace Dedon, St. Amant High School.
In order to be considered for the student of the year process, students must maintain a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.2. The school-level coordinator submits all students in fifth, eighth and 12th grades who meet the initial criteria. Teachers then vote for students on the list based on the child's academics, behavior and leadership qualities. The coordinator then chooses the students with the top votes to enter the actual school-level competition. A small committee of school staff is assembled to score students based on test scores, grades and an interview. The students with the highest committee score is named the school's Students of the Year.
Those students are eligible to compete at the district level. The students have to submit a biographical sketch, writing sample, portfolio of their accomplishments and be interviewed by members of the Ascension Parish community who volunteer as judges. The district winners will be entered in the regional competition in February. Winners from the regional competition will be named in March.