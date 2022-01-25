All four public high schools in Ascension Parish will hold viewings of the "My Ascension" suicide prevention documentary.
Dutchtown High, East Ascension High, and St. Amant High will hold their events in January at Malco Theatres in Gonzales. Donaldsonville High will hold a viewing on Feb. 16 at B.C. Alwes in Donaldsonville.
All four events, which feature former Dutchtown High student Emma Benoit, will be free for students and their families as the Ascension Parish government is using mental health funding to cover the costs.
"Bringing awareness to teenage suicide can be a very difficult conversation to have, but it is necessary. Ascension Parish government is proud to be able to help share Emma Benoit's story," said Parish President Clint Cointment.
"We are so appreciative of our partnership with Ascension Parish leaders to bring this conversation to the forefront," said Ascension public schools Superintendent David Alexander. "We encourage all of our high school students and families to take advantage of this opportunity as it opens the door for ways to prioritize mental health in our community."
Students will obtain information on viewing at each school.