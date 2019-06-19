The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail June 6-13:
June 6
Guynes, Clifford: 44, 39228 Country Drive, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Holmes, Jarmel: 32, 38323 Cedar St., Gonzales, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies.
Bringier, Carolyn J.: 73, 4474 Jenkins Road, Darrow, misdemeanor theft.
Harry, Shaquille: 23, 7354 Freetown St., St. James, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
LeBlanc, Tremayne Marquell: 32, 509 Chetimatches St., Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
June 7
Fort, Keith: 26, 10511 Boudreaux Road, Gonzales, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Brixey, Robert Shane: 34, 36472 Crestway Ave., Geismar, careless operation, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Neuwald, Kaitlyn Paige: 26, 45289 Penny Duplessis Road, St. Amant, three counts of failure to appear in court, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Stevens, Derek M.: 36, 3156 Township Road, Donaldsonville, state probation violation.
Malain, Ryan Timothy: 30, 10389 Marys Lane, St. Amant, simple criminal damage to property, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, simple battery.
Weaver, William Lee: 37, 2228 S. Burnside Ave., Lot 145, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Green, Bill: 55, 10140 Golden Gate St., Convent, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Friedley, Perry Roy: 20, 41525 La. 933, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft, theft of a firearm, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Everett, Johnny Doyle: 50, 17221 Milton Drive, French Settlement, felony theft of a motor vehicle.
Brown, Zachary Albert: 31, 642 Lakeland Drive, Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
June 8
Sharlow, Canaan Alan: 19, 2328 Morgan Drive, Auburn, Alabama, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law/drug-free zone, possession of marijuana.
Landry, Dustin Rene: 36, 43351 Norwood Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, simple battery.
Guerrero, Juan: 37, 14180 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, operating while intoxicated.
Bradley, Katherine: 32, 43210 Moore Road, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Johnson, Jason Paul: 35, 22471 Teal St., Maurepas, failure to appear in court.
Kelly, Robert Craig: 46, 8246 La. 941, Gonzales, parole violation, failure to appear in court, violations of protective orders.
Blunt, Trevon: 19, 13670 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court, felony theft, purse snatching.
Brown, Austin P.: 25, 40485 Old Hickory Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Templet, Colby John: 32, 3413 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville, parole violation, failure to appear, simple battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment.
Miller, April A.: 34, 14086 Airline Highway, 321, Gonzales, bond revocation, child passenger restraint system, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, interference with the custody of a child, simple battery.
Madrie, Rodney: 37, 314 Macon St., Eufaula, Alabama, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, parole violation, illegal possession of stolen things.
Oubre Sr., Derwin J.: 59, 18243 Manchac Place Drive, Prairieville, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Thompson, Destiney Latrell: 20, 39122 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court, stop signs and yield signs, hit-and-run driving.
Tarpley Jr., Samuel Fletcher: 49, 8962 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Pecoul, Andrew Douglas: 24, 37249 Remington Park Ave., Geismar, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Byrd, Tami: 19, 95 Springhill Road, Eufaula, Alabama, illegal possession of stolen things.
Burton, Ramone L.: 31, 48518 Van Road, Tickfaw, possession of marijuana.
Sharp, Justin Wayne: 19, 38150 Smith Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Wiggins, Houston: 21, 7135 Communi St., St. James, failure to appear in court.
June 9
Hoek, Ashley Ann: 38, 37124 Longwood Ave., Prairieville, illegal carrying of weapons.
Spano Jr., Joseph Roland: 53, 38407 La. 42, Prairieville, obscenity.
Fisher, Joel Samson: 41, 1520 S. Augusta Ave., Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Averhart, Oshodd N.: 35, 17365 W. Cherry Creek Drive, Prairieville, two counts of stalking, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
June 10
Parker, Elizabeth: 36, 365 Shelby Drive, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, surety, failure to appear in court.
Dillon, Briana Kortnee: 29, 38316 Mulberry St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Batiste, Nathan: 31, 514 Charles St., Donaldsonville, surety, battery of a dating partner.
Savario, Christopher James: 36, 19741 Palmer Road, Livingston, state probation violation.
Sheppard, Stefan Tyler: 31, 404 W. New River Road, Gonzales, theft, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, operating vehicle while license is suspended, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Bougere, Joshua: 24, 7035 La. 70, Plattenville, simple arson, criminal conspiracy.
Munson III, Robert: 30, 8544 S. St. Landry Ave., 3, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Landreneau, Jada Lauret: 46, 17420 Cherry Creek Drive, Prairieville, headlamps on motor vehicles/motorcycles and motordriven cycles, resisting an officer.
June 11
Gregoire, Daeja: 18, 2336 Yorktown Drive, LaPlace, misdemeanor theft.
Gregoire, JaQuita Troynikia: 24, 2336 Yorktown, LaPlace, misdemeanor theft, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, resisting an officer.
LeBlanc Jr., Nathaniel: 21, 9272 Watertower St., Convent, failure to appear in court, disturbing the peace/simple assault.
Rome, Phillip Joseph: 28, 7200 Cypress Lake Apt. Blvd., Baton Rouge, two counts of pornography involving juveniles.
Conerly, Travis J.: 33, 45179 Stringer Bridge Road, St. Amant, misdemeanor theft, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Johnson, Donovan Dewayne: 25, 159 N. Magnolia St., Gramercy, following vehicles, expired motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving.
Ohankwere, Desmond Chidi: 63, 10500 Nold Drive, Houston, Texas, felony theft.
Landry, Kenya: 19, 1007 Nolan St., Donaldsonville, domestic abuse battery.
Joshua, Anthony: 19, 1007 Nolan St., Donaldsonville, state probation violation, domestic abuse battery/pregnant victim.
Burton, Kevin: 18, 8718 Apricot St., New Orleans, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property.
Willis, Jamie M.: 32, 103 Harrington Drive, Lafayette, simple battery, failure to appear in court, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Ward, Floria: 37, 38161 Pauline St., Prairieville, bond revocation, misdemeanor theft.
Duplessis, Arthell: 68, 13042 KC Road, Gonzales, limitations on backing, required position and method of turning at intersections, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated.
Lilliman, Christal Lynn: 40, 7045 La. 1, Belle Rose, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Lee, Nathaniel: 53, 43485 Lone Oak St., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
June 12
Curry, Britaney R.: 28, 1208 W. La. 30, No. 4, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Hood, Brandon Paul: 29, 346 La. 401, Napoleonville, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, second-degree battery.
Garrett, Gregory L.: 47, 2449 E. Farm Market, Stanton, Texas, driving on roadway laned for traffic, speeding, operating while intoxicated.
Chmurka, Joseph A.: 27, 43099 Rose Road, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin.
Taylor, Durwin: 30, 3103 Caesar Lane, Donaldsonville, five counts of failure to appear in court, felony theft, armed robbery/attempted armed robbery/use of firearm/additional penalty, aggravated battery, second degree kidnapping, aggravated assault with a firearm, two counts of violations of protective orders, second-degree battery, simple criminal damage to property, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, driver must be licensed, no seat belt, possession of marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, resisting an officer.
Forbes, Asia: 23, 13212 E. Parnell Ave., Baton Rouge, hold for other agency, possession of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), criminal conspiracy.
Necaise, Ashley: 31, 1735 Saul Ave., Zachary, misdemeanor theft, identity theft.
Mudd, Richard: 52, 13500 Ray Babin Road, Gonzales, failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.
Henderson, Keona: 18, 36083 La. 74, Geismar, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Cowart, Joseph F.: 41, 61655 Bayou Road, Plaquemine, two counts of possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, operating while intoxicated, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Gremillion, Brian: 47, 281 S. Church St., Garyville, failure to appear in court.
York, Sarahlyn Corin: 30, 725 E. Hamilton St., Gonzales, bond revocation, two counts of felony theft.
June 13
Bowers, Connor George: 22, 2520 Seven Pines Court, Reno, Nevada, bond revocation, simple robbery.
Green, Justin Wayne: 33, 7212 Ernest Floyd Road N., Gonzales, possession of psilocybin (mushrooms).
Fontenot, Gabriel: 24, 17027 Joboy Road, Prairieville, operating while intoxicated, careless operation.
Bourgeois, Erica L.: 39, 20425 La. 447, Denham Springs, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Bell, Jake Coleman: 30, address unavailable, Crestview, Florida, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.