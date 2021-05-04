Families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic will soon receive help from Volunteer Ascension thanks to a Capital Area United Way $10,000 grant.
The funding is to be used to assist the asset-limited, income-constrained employed population and households that have been affected by the novel coronavirus.
“We are very excited about being awarded this grant,” said Sherry Denig, executive director of Volunteer Ascension. “With this funding, we will be able to help local families take a much-needed step forward.”
Volunteer Ascension will use this grant to assist individuals/families with securing safe, affordable housing, adequate food, reliable transportation and reliable technology. This is in line with the mission of the nonprofit, which is to recruit and train volunteers to provide a network of assistance to the less fortunate throughout the Ascension Parish community, Denig said.
The organization offers assistance to children, the elderly, those with disabilities and those within the community who find themselves in a time of need.
“We are thrilled to support Volunteer Ascension in their efforts to support directly the ALICE population and their individual household needs,” said Edy Addison, director of Community Impact and Initiatives at CAUW. “Because of the challenges caused by the pandemic, we will continue to work with Volunteer Ascension to determine where additional challenges may be addressed to improve lives for the ALICE population.”
Denig said her agency is thankful to partner with Capital Area United Way to provide assistance to people in need.
"The grant opportunities certainly address the needs that have been identified in purposeful community conversations. Great things happen when local nonprofits gather around a table with CAUW," she said.
For assistance or to learn more about Volunteer Ascension, visit volunteerascension.org.