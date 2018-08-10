DONALDSONVILLE — An anonymous tip led to the arrest Friday of a man wanted for attempted second degree murder, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Chief Deputy Bobby Webre said.
The man who was arrested, 22-year-old Ronya Jones, had gotten into an argument with an acquaintance at the Oak Villa apartments in Donaldsonville and, according to witnesses, fired shots at the vehicle as the acquaintance drove off, Webre said.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Jones was booked Friday into the Ascension Parish jail on counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, illegal carrying of weapons, simple criminal damage to property and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, Webre said.
The arrest followed an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip, Webre said.