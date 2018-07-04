BASF recently awarded scholarships totaling $28,000 to 10 area high school seniors and recognized them at a luncheon hosted by BASF leaders at the Geismar site. Pictured are, front from left, Chloe Williams, Margaret Britton, Jadyn Rumfellow and Whitney Baker; and back, Koby Caster, John Denig, Michael Chima, Tate Broussard and Jackson Vicknair. Not pictured is Trent Sullivan.