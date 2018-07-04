Ten area high school seniors received scholarships totaling $28,000 from BASF’s local and corporate scholarship programs.
“BASF continues to fund scholarships so students have an incentive to excel in their education and pathways to successful careers,” said Tom Yura, BASF senior vice president and Geismar site manager. “Through BASF’s continued investment in local students, we are supporting our leaders of tomorrow.”
Eight recipients from Ascension Parish who plan to pursue STEM-related degrees each received a $1,000 scholarship to put toward college tuition.
Students, listed by high school and with their intended college or university and major, receiving scholarships include:
ST. AMANT HIGH SCHOOL: Tate Broussard, LSU, mechanical engineering; and Jadyn Rumfellow, Southeastern Louisiana University, chemical engineering
EAST ASCENSION HIGH SCHOOL: Margaret Britton, Mississippi State University, chemical engineering; and Koby Caster, LSU, construction management
DONALDSONVILLE HIGH SCHOOL: Whitney Baker, LSU, architecture; and Trent Sullivan, LSU, pre-med
DUTCHTOWN HIGH SCHOOL: John Denig, LSU, mechanical engineering; and Chloe Williams, Southeastern Louisiana University, mathematics/education
BASF also awarded scholarships to two students through its corporate scholarship program for academically talented children of BASF employees in the United States. The scholarships are worth $10,000 over four years for each student.
EPISCOPAL HIGH SCHOOL OF BATON ROUGE: Michael Chima Mbagwu, Harvard University in Cambridge, neuroscience; son of employee Fabian O. Mbagwu
BROTHER MARTIN HIGH SCHOOL IN NEW ORLEANS: Jackson Vicknair, LSU, politics; son of employee Jennifer Vicknair.