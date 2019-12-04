GONZALES — A Dutchtown High School teacher recognized statewide for his professional excellence and community service was arrested Wednesday on allegations he had shared inappropriate messages and photographs with underage students for more than five years, Ascension prosecutors said.

Mark Ebarb, 32, a former Ascension teacher of the year and finalist for the state title in 2014-2015, turned himself in to deputies Wednesday morning.

The parish grand jury indicted him a day earlier on a single count of indecent behavior with a juvenile younger than 17, but prosecutors said the charge is a blanket count reflective of several allegations.

The indictment alleges the inappropriate activity extended back to Aug. 1, 2014.

Neither prosecutors nor grand jurors, though the indictment, described the content of the messages and images that Ebarb is accused of sharing through social media, but an indecent behavior charge implies actions that are sexual in nature.

Ebarb teaches English at the high school and remained employed by the school system on Wednesday, a system spokeswoman said.

Earlier this year, Ebarb was named a finalist for the statewide H. Norman Saurage III Service Award, which recognizes teachers for community service, according to school system literature.

In the past, Ebarb was also involved with summer writing camps for incoming freshmen at Dutchtown High, school system fliers show.

Ascension sheriff's deputies received a complaint Oct. 18 about Ebarb's sharing of images and messages with students. Detectives found after "an extensive investigation" that Ebarb "was engaged in the sharing of inappropriate messages and photographs with multiple students," Ascension prosecutors said in a statement.

Detectives did not seek an arrest warrant after their investigation but turned over all evidence and statements to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors presented the case to grand jurors on Tuesday.

“Whenever there is suspected inappropriate interactions between an employee and a student, we report it to law enforcement, as required, and conduct an internal investigation," Schools Superintendent David Alexander said in prosecutors' statement. "We are committed to the safety of our students and expect all staff to adhere to the highest ethical practices and conduct.”

When asked about Ebarb's status with the school system, Jackie Tisdell, schools spokeswoman, said the system "will be working with our legal team to follow appropriate policy and law on next steps."

Ebarb, of 10298 W. Winston Ave., Baton Rouge, remained in Ascension Parish Prison midday Wednesday, awaiting the setting of bail, online jail records say.