The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on July 3-10:
July 3
Cutno, Caleb J.: 19; 42421 La. 30 Lot 22, Gonzales; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, second-degree murder
Vilorio, Esdras: 26; 12400 Boulevard De Province, Baton Rouge; simple battery
Washburn, Jessica Queen: 33; 10029 La. 937, St. Amant; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Ferguson, Chelsea Tershell: 19; 2546 N. King Ave., Lutcher; fugitive-other state jurisdiction
James Sr., Courtney Lacour: 34; 1492 W. Millien Road, Donaldsonville; five counts failure to appear-bench warrant, surety
July 4
Clark, Joshua Ezekiel: 31; 704 N. Brown Ave., Gonzales; domestic abuse battery third offense (felony)
Leblanc, Angela Louise: 41; 37113 White Road, Prairieville; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant, no motor vehicle insurance, temporary registration plates issued by dealers, tail lamps
Leblanc, Kedrick M.: 34; 5600 Morris St., Carville; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, issuing worthless checks, nonconsensual disclosure of a private image
Richardson, Sean Matthew: 31; 18577 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Stafford Sr., Justin Robert: 36; 15032 Boo Lane, Gonzales; domestic abuse battery
Mouret, Tate J.: 27; 2191 La. 1 South, Donaldsonville; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
July 5
Coleman, Wade Anthony: 32; 300 W. 10th St., Donaldsonville; failure to appear-bench warrant, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated assault with a firearm (felony)
Ezeff Jr., Edward J.: 62; 3620 La. 405 No. 7, Donaldsonville; possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number or mark
Chedville, Curtis: 37; 43131 Pinewood Ave., Prairieville; operating while intoxicated first offense (misdemeanor)
Reed, Hunter James: 20; 9429 Rod Anderson Road, St. Amant; operating while intoxicated first offense (misdemeanor)
Landry, Ebony: 26; 407 Claiborne St., Donaldsonville; aggravated battery
Sharp, Justin Wayne: 20; 38150 Smith Road, Prairieville; resisting an officer, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 (misdemeanor), telephone communications/improper language/harassment, assault by drive-by shooting, second-degree murder, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, state probation violation
Hernandez, Joseph Paul: 32; 12376 Hackberry Lane, Geismar; parole violation, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, flight from an officer (misdemeanor), domestic abuse battery
Wise, Clifford Joseph: 40; 1305 E. Bayou Road, Donaldsonville; simple battery, home invasion (battery), battery of a dating partner, sexual battery
Watis, Carey B.: 56; 9466 La. 44, Convent; turning movements and required signals, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, operating vehicle while license is suspended, failure to appear-bench warrant
Patterson, Felicia M.: 42; 142 Dville Village Circle, Donaldsonville; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, when lighted lamps are required
July 6
Jones Jr., Floyd: 46; 30100 N. Walker Road, Walker; domestic abuse battery
Michel, Shane Joseph: 44; 14417 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales; failure to appear-bench warrant
Gordon, Maurice: 18; 5375 La. 75 Martin Luther King Parkway, Carville; traffic-control signals, stop signs and yield signs, turning movements and required signals, no passing zone, general speed law, aggravated flight from an officer (felony), obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism
July 7
Scott, Carlton C.: 68; 15394 Daigle Road, Prairieville; state probation violation
Johnson, Melvin Lee: 37; 44305 La. 42, Prairieville; resisting an officer, monetary instrument abuse, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic, aggravated criminal damage to property, stop signs and yield signs, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, reckless operation, no passing zone, careless operation, misuse of dealer tag, resisting an officer, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), general speed law, hit-and-run driving
Peters, Euart: 34; 10950 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Lewis, Deabreon Alzerius: 28; 17075 Hunter's Trace West, Prairieville; failure to appear-bench warrant, stalking
Brown, Jarrius Cole: 36; 716 First St., Donaldsonville; five counts failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, driver must be licensed, owner to secure registration, general speed law, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
July 8
Wilson, Neetra S.: 37; 2901 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Soileau, Lucas Joseph: 40; 37313 La. 74, Geismar; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance (felony), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methadone), parole violation, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine)
Ellison, Christopher Michael: 32; 47534 La. 22, St. Amant; surety, bond fee, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Desira, Sandora: 61; 413 W. Pine St., Gonzales; disturbing the peace/drunkenness, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 (misdemeanor)
Vallery, Devron Deon: 47; 822 E Hamilton St., Gonzales; failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery
Bryant, James Christopher: 54; 41126 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales; aggravated assault, aggravated battery
Butler, Derrick Anthony: 34; 17586 Lomas Road, Prairieville; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carrying of weapons (misdemeanor), aggravated assault with a firearm (felony)
Perry, Jessica Nicole: 37; 15315 La. 931, Gonzales; domestic abuse battery
Wade, Jeremy Keith: 39; 33280 Mack Road, Walker; simple burglary (all others)
Heath, Heather: 34; 9068 Harry Heath Road, St. Amant; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000 (felony)
Leblanc, Matthew: 28; 10037 La. 22, St. Amant; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Bourgeois, Jason Paul: 37; 15155 La. 44, Gonzales; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of heroin
Day, Danielle Anne: 25; 42157 Bayou Narcisse Road, Gonzales; possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin
Henry, Tracy D.: 55; 38207 Henry Road, Prairieville; domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
July 10
McGowan Jr., Ronnie Earl: 26; 5210 Cicero Drive, Darrow; telephone communications/ improper language/ harassment