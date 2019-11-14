UPDATE: Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said that the body found near I-10 today is possibly that of a woman who lived in the area and went missing Tuesday and was reported missing Wednesday.
The next-of-kin has been notified, and the Coroner's Office has been called, Webre said. An identification of the woman has not yet been released.
The woman was found near the bobwire fencing along the La. 73 exit. She did not appear to have been struck by a vehicle and there are no apparent injuries, the Sheriff said.
PRAIRIEVILLE - A body has been found on Interstate 10, eastbound, near the Prairieville exit at La. 73, and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating.
The body was found at close to 1 p.m. Thursday by a grass-cutting crew.
Allison Hudson, Sheriff's Office spokesperson, said she could not disclose whether the body was that of a man or a woman.
This is a developing story.