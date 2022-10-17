Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Sept. 26-30:
CIVIL SUITS
Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Debra B. Kimbrell aka Debra Bottorf Kimbrell, executory process.
Ellen Wilson v. Dolgencorp LLC dba General Dollar and XYZ Insurance, damages.
Sandra Dickerson v. Sarah Mary Bethley and Goauto Insurance Co., damages.
US Bank Trust National Association v. John Whitaker Bell and Kathleen Kull Martinez, executory process.
Karen D. Caballero v. Viking Concrete Floors LLC, executory process.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Christine Duncan, contract.
Delometria Lacresle McKay, Essie S. Ashford and Tevin Devon Minor McKay v. Guardianship, guardianship.
WM B Reily & Co and Pennsylvania Manufacturers Association v. Wyndell Lozares and Geico Casualty Co., damages.
Sherman Credit Inc. v. Trinesia Sanders, executory judgment.
Hancock Whitney Bank v. Customer Service Janitorial LLC, Bobby J. Talbot Jr. aka Bobby Talbot, Jordan L. Talbot aka Jordan Talbot and Darren Marse, promissory note.
James Covington v. Carline Management Co. Inc, monies due.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Justin Dean and Rochelle Dore, monies due.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Samantha Delatte, monies due.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Mary C. Alford, open account.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Chasstidy Landry and Eldridge Landry, contract.
Discover Bank v. Earl L. Theriot Jr., open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Teckla T. Holder, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Jacques A. Landry, open account.
Jg Wentworth Originations LLC and Tony Miles, structured settlement.
Jane Ann Alberes v. Gaona Miquel Angel Gaona and Geico Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Louisiana Federal Credit Union v. Jon L. Dick, executory process.
Bank of America NA v. Kristi L. Lyons aka Kristi Langlois Lyons, executory process.
Midfirst Bank v. Donovan D. Richardson aka Donovan Dion Richardson, executory process.
Quindrick Thodile and Rhonda R. Thodile v. Katelynne A. Spears and Progressive Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Theresa Ann Thomas v. Maya J. Creecy and USAA Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Tranesa Braxton v. Chenell Prater, Rodney Braxton, Mark Brxton, Stacey Raven and Margell Munson, partition of property.
Newrez LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Albert J. Gautreaux III aka Albert J. Gautreaux, Albert Gautreaux III, Albert Gautreaux, Dana T. Gautreaux aka Dana Thibodeaux, Dana Thibodeaux Gautreaux and Dana McGrew, executory process.
Jennifer Yeager, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Larry Kline, executory judgment.
Keith Aplc Friley v. Haley T. Lambert Unbehagen, executory judgment.
Kyra Everett and Kimberly Moore v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and George Hill, damages.
Parker Jodi Causey and Jodi Causey Parker v. Mavis Tire Express Services Corp. and Mavis Tire Supply Corp., damages.
Mary Elizabeth Poche and Ryan Paul Poche Sr. v. Amber Remondet Champagne, Avery Marie Detillier, State Farm Bureau Mutual Auto Insurance Co. and Southern Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Michael T. Blankenship v. Louisiana State Department Public Safety, hardship license.
South Commerce Development LLC v. Underwriters at Lloyds London Certain, OBE Specialty Insurance Co., National Fire & Marine Insurance Co. and Crum and Forster Insurance Co., damages.
(individual on behalf of) Airyon Green v. Shannon Cody, Travelers Indemnity Co. and Highway Transportation Chemical LLC, damages.
Mica Hatcher v. Karla P. Ayala Brizuela, Kemper Insurance Co. aka, Financial Indemnity Co. aka Infinity County Mutual Insurance Co., damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Telquisha A. Hardy v. Antrica Hardy, divorce.
Anne Maverick Yap Garcia v. Nicolai Garcia, divorce.
Tangela H. Smith v. Dwayne A. Smith, divorce.
Shirokee Guillard v. Gabrielle Coleman, divorce.
Karla Sanchez v. Rodolfo Rosas, divorce.
Alejandra Montoya v. Joel Ferreira, divorce.
Flaire Joy Rodriguez v. Richard Soriano, paternity.
Jerret Paul Featherston v. Bethany Moore Featherston, divorce.
Jalessa Dickerson v. Shaquwon Wilson, divorce.
Heather White, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Brett Fife, child support.
Adriana Norris, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Isaiah Cottrell, child support.
Jessica Gautreau, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jarrett Gautreau, child support.
Elizabeth T. Simon v. Justin J. Simon, divorce.
Lindsey Irvin, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Dontrel Wenzy, child support.
Candice Brown, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Maurice Brown, child support.
Ashlyn Cangelosi, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Brandon Grevenberg, child support.
Myka Griffin Adams v. Charles Lane Adams, divorce.
Jyra Mekel Nga v. Ani Ona Nga, divorce.
Christopher L. Janis v. Christi L. Janis, divorce.
Catherine Clemmons v. Nathan Clemmons, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Gregory Paul Albarracin
Succession of Edward Braud III
Succession of Carol Joy Cornett Rushing, Bobby Joe Rushing
Succession of Willie Nicholas Jr.
Succession of Cornell Nash
Succession of Philip Edward Bowman
Succession of Edna Richardson Guedry
Succession of Marvin Bernard Gremillion
Succession of Chester Joseph Lesage Jr.