The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission approved an amendment March 4 during its monthly meeting in Baton Rouge pertaining to the use of natural deer urine in Louisiana.
The amendment says the only natural deer urine products lawful to import, sell, use or possess must have a seal of approval on the product from either the Responsible Hunting Scent Association or the Archery Trade Association Deer Protection Program.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division will monitor all Louisiana businesses selling these products to ensure compliance.
These actions are part of LDWF’s efforts to prevent chronic wasting disease from entering the state’s deer herd. CWD has not been detected in Louisiana but has been found in 26 states, including Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas.