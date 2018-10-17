East Ascension blanks Broadmoor; Catholic up next
East Ascension squashed any doubts it was looking past the Broadmoor Buccaneers as it blanked them 35-0 on the road. The Spartans (7-0) will host Catholic High Friday at Spartan field.
“Defense played great. Guys like Jerrell Boykins, Jaquan Mitchell and Javon Carter had good nights on the defensive side, the whole defense was solid,” coach Darnell Lee said.
The Spartans opened the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown from quarterback Jason Wakefield to Karl Babin and led 7-0 with 7:39 left in the first quarter. The Spartans defense forced another three-and-out to give the ball back to Wakefield, who hit Steven McBride for a 53-yard touchdown pass and a 14-0 lead. Wakefield finished 13 of 23 for 227 yards for East Ascension.
The receiving corp of McBride, Shaivonn Robinson and Ar’Marius Williams combined for nine catches and 210 yards. “We had some guys stand out on offense: Ethan Bagwell, McBride and Williams," Lee said.
Bagwell scored on a 19-yard touchdown and Seth Baye had a 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter to put the game out of reach with a 28-0 lead.
The Spartans' final touchdown came from the defensive side as Deshon Hall hit Broadmoor quarterback Najee Jones, and Boykins picked up the ball and raced to the end zone for a 33-yard touchdown for the final points in the fourth quarter.
Even with the margin of victory and a 7-0 start, Lee knows his team can improve. “We have to continue to get better each week, improved kick coverage, taking advantage of opportunities to expand leads are some areas to improve in," Lee said.
Putting all three phases together will be crucial this week as Catholic High (6-1) invades Spartan field for a 5-5A district matchup. “It’s going to be a big game for both teams for the season outlook and our programs; we have to answer the bell and play a complete game," Lee said.
Ascension Parish football recap Week 7
East Ascension: (7-0) 35
Broadmoor: 0
Game recap above.
Power ranking: East Ascension No. 6
St. Amant: (5-2) 24
Dutchtown: (3-4) 17
The Gator defense stepped up as Jacob Matthews intercepted a Griffin pass with a minute left to secure the victory. Gator K.J. Franklin led in rushing and receiving. Quarterbacks Lathan Bourgeois and Kaleb Thompson alternated for the Gators and moved the ball effectively. Dre Monroe led Griffin offense along with Terry Matthews and Jadyn McKinney.
Power rankings: St. Amant No.14, Dutchtown No. 28
Ascension Catholic: (6-1) 19
Southern: Lab 22
The Bulldogs were stopped on fourth down as they attempted to drive for the tying or winning score in the last minute of the game. Jai Williams had 325 yards and three touchdowns for Ascension Catholic. Dillion Davis, J’Mond Tapp, J.B. Broussard and Andrew Landry led the defense. In this matchup of No. 1 and No. 2 in Division 4. the Ascension Catholic offense had 399 yards to 267 for Southern Lab.
Updated Power Ranking: No. 3
Ascension Christian: (3-4) 16
Delcambre: 59
Donaldsonville: (3-4) 6
St Charles: 21
Tyrese Ester caught a 28-yard touchdown from Josh Collier. The Tiger defense allowed only 8 yards passing and trailed 14-6 until the fourth quarter.
Power ranking: No. 23
Ascension Catholic cross-country
The boys cross-country team from Ascension Catholic High School won the TEC Crusaders Cross Country Invitational Oct. 13 at The Church Academy in Baton Rouge. Four ACHS runners were in the top 10: Chase Walker, Hunter Walker, Will Bellina and Andre Giroir.
Ascension Parish volleyball
Ascension Catholic (11-13), 6-0 District 3-V champs, power ranking No. 11
Ascension Christian (11-12), power ranking No. 23
Donaldsonville (3-6), power ranking No. 28
East Ascension (18-8), power ranking No. 7
St. Amant (11-12), power ranking No. 13
Dutchtown (26-3), 5-0 in District 4-I, power ranking No. 2.