Donaldsonville Lady Tigers gain confidence with fast start
The Donaldsonville Lady Tigers basketball team is off to a fast start in the 2018-19 season, and coach Shawancy Lewis-Joseph is excited about that.
"We are 14-4, and our biggest win is against 4A Plaquemine. I am very proud of how the girls are playing, Lewis-Joseph said.
The Lady Tigers are ranked fourth in the Class 3A rankings and are heading into district play with some momentum.
"Our leaders are Daija Harvey and Jalair Joseph; they lead us in scoring, rebounds and assists," Lewis-Joseph said.
Harvey is a Southeastern Louisiana basketball signee and a four-year starter. She averages 17 points, six rebounds and five assists per game. Joseph averages a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Lewis-Joseph knows her team's strengths and what the players need to work on. "Our strengths are team speed and quickness; we play at a fast pace. We need to work on our half-court offense and man-to-man defense," Lewis-Joseph said.
The Tigers finished 14-16 last season, losing in the first round of the playoffs, but are eager to start district.
"One of our goals is to win a district championship; the girls just have to believe in themselves," Lewis-Joseph said.
The Tigers open district play against St. Charles this week with a month left in the regular season. Class 3A powers Loranger, Albany, Madison Prep, Iota and South Beauregard loom in the playoffs for the Lady Tigers.
"My girls are able to accomplish anything with just a little confidence," Lewis-Joseph said.
Ascension Parish All-State football selections
Class A, Ascension Catholic:
- Ascension Catholic
- Jai Williams, junior, running back
- Nicholas Hilliard, junior, offensive lineman
- Rodney Blanchard, senior, punter
- Andrew Landry, senior, linebacker, honorable mention
- Jamar Barber, senior, running back, honorable mention.
Class 5A, East Ascension:
- DeShon Hall, senior, defensive end, honorable mention
- Falepule Alo, junior, offensive lineman, honorable mention
- Jequnn Mitchell, senior, defensive back. honorable mention.
Coach of the Year:
- Darnell Lee, East Ascension.