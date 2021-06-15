Ascension Public Schools Director of Technology Jake "Tommy" Ragusa III is retiring after 28 years in education.
Ascension Public schools Superintendent David Alexander said Ragusa's vision and leadership contributed to the school system's technology success.
Born in Dallas and raised in Baton Rouge as one of six kids, Ragusa attended Catholic High School for two years and graduated from Broadmoor High School. While pursuing an accounting degree at LSU, he worked full time at a wholesale company partially owned by his grandfather. At 21, he became the managing director of the company.
“This began what I consider both a cursed and a blessed pattern of my career — that I was put in places probably before I was prepared,” said Ragusa.
He quickly assessed the company was not changing to meet the changing business trends. He presented a 10-year business plan that would integrate new technology and an ultimatum to either let him take the company in a new direction or he would leave. Ragusa left. The business folded a few years after Ragusa departed.
Ragusa, an automobile enthusiast, became a car wash technician, an apprentice mechanic and then a lawsuit warranty technician. He then started his own mechanic shop, Fair Deal Automotive.
“I learned quickly that I am an innovator and a good manager. However, I am not a great businessman — my problem was giving credit," said Ragusa.
Ragusa worked for three different mechanic companies after closing his business. His life and career took a dramatic change when he reconnected with and married Danette Ellis in 1987. In 1988, he and his wife decided to go back to school to earn teaching degrees. Ragusa wanted to become a middle school teacher. He juggled attending school full-time and working full-time.
By his senior year, Ragusa was drained. He and Danette had one child and were expecting a second child. His former elementary school teacher Emily Young hired him as a part-time computer analyst at LSU, leveraging the technology certification he earned as a mechanic. He spent the next three years working for LSU while he earned a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in middle school math.
His first teaching job was at E.J. Gay Middle School in Iberville Parish, where he served as a math and science teacher for two years. “I wanted to teach at an at-risk school. It was challenging, and I loved it," he said.
Failure and success
Although Ragusa found great fulfillment in the classroom, his technology background was sought after by the Iberville Parish Schools superintendent. Within the span of one year, he went from working hourly to full time as the district’s technology facilitator.
His expertise was noticed by leaders at Tangipahoa Parish Schools, who hired him to become technology coordinator and then technology director. Ragusa called the job a perfect fit. However, Ragusa had a vision for instructional technology that was not shared with the administration. “In a fit of anger, I applied to a job opening at Ascension Public Schools,” said Ragusa.
“I was in a meeting at Southeastern Louisiana University, when they paged me because Ascension Superintendent Donald Songy was calling me,” he said. “Mr. Songy taught me in 10th grade at Catholic High School. In fact, he was the teacher who inspired me to pursue math. I did not realize it was the same Mr. Songy until we spoke.”
Ragusa interviewed for the position and declined it. For the next three months, Songy and Ascension Parish School Board member Troy Gautreau pursued Ragusa until he accepted the position. The deciding factor for Ragusa was a dedicated technology millage passed by Ascension Parish voters that would produce $7 million per year. Coming from a budget funded primarily by grants to a robust, reliable funding source was too good to pass up.
Building from scratch
In 2006, Ragusa became the Ascension Public Schools director of technology, overseeing a department of five people. “The first thing I did was cry,” he said.
Tangipahoa had a state-of-the-art network, and Ragusa had assumed that with a significantly larger budget, Ascension would also have that in place. He was wrong.
“I realized I had to start everything over again,” said Ragusa.
One of the first things he did was hire members of his core team, who operated out of the historic B.C. Alwes Building in Donaldsonville until the Data Center in Gonzales was built in 2010.
A major milestone for Ragusa was implementing the district’s one-to-one student computing program. In the spring of 2007, they started with 60 devices at Dutchtown Middle and Lake Elementary. Back then, the biggest challenge was training the teachers on new technology.
Ragusa’s department worked together with instructional leaders to incrementally grow the district’s one-to-one program. By 2016, every fifth- through 12th-grade student had a device they took home every day. In addition, schools were equipped with computer labs and rolling device carts.
A district prepared
By the time the pandemic closed schools on March 13, 2020, the Ascension school system was prepared. “We had a device for every student, even preschool students. Although we had to shift quickly to send devices home and train teachers on remote instruction, we had a strong foundation in place.”
“We had the network, hardware, software, and support to make online learning happen. We created a student technology helpdesk, and we significantly upgraded our firewall to protect the district from harmful attacks,” said Ragusa, adding that the district was "light years ahead of many districts across the country.”
Ragusa said he is most proud of two accomplishments: creating a student worker program in Ascension and building a team and base infrastructure in Ascension and Tangipahoa.
In 2009, Ragusa implemented a student-worker program in which high school students work over the summer to repair and prepare student devices for the next school year.
Gautreau's efforts to recruit Ragusa have paid dividends to the school system.
“During Jake Ragusa’s tenure as our director of information technology, his leadership and vision has ushered in a digital transformation of Ascension public schools. Jake’s vision has spanned all areas, including curriculum, business, infrastructure, and cybersecurity technology systems, policies and processes," Gautreau said.
In retirement, Ragusa plans to juggle time between wife, Danette, daughter Abigail, son Seth, and three grandchildren with fishing trips and technology ventures like the expansion of rural fiber in Louisiana.