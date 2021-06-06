Five World War II veterans joined other Donaldsonville veterans and residents on May 21 for a Memorial Day remembrance program in Louisiana Square.
Virgil “Rip” Joffrion, Odon “Kiki” Templet, Floyd Ourso, Tip Torres and Wilson Waguespack were young men when they left Donalsonville to serve in World War II and today still live in their hometown.
The Memorial Day ceremony honored those military members who lost their lives defending their country.
Local veterans, volunteers and members of the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office took part in the ceremony in the square.