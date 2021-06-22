A history project by two Dutchtown Middle School students is one display at the National History Day, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, and the Smithsonian Learning Lab virtual showcase through June 29.
The project is one of 51 exhibits researched by middle and high school students competing in the 2021 National History Day national contest.
Claire Flanagan and Abbie Gautreau's project is on the newsboy strike of 1899.
Many of the students whose projects were selected for this showcase by National History Day affiliate coordinators addressed topics relevant to their own states’ or local communities’ histories. These exhibits also reflect the 2021 National History Day theme, Communication in History: The Key to Understanding.
“Despite the ongoing pandemic that prevents us from featuring this work live in the National Museum of American History, the virtual nature of this showcase allows us to leverage modern technology to share student work that addresses important movements and advancements in the history of communication from their own backyards,” said National History Day Executive Director Dr. Cathy Gorn. “These students have recognized, researched, and refined powerful stories of communication breakthroughs and pioneers of the past. We are so grateful to our partners at the National Museum of American History and the Smithsonian Learning Lab for making this showcase accessible to millions of people around the world.”
The 51 student exhibits will be available to explore online via the Smithsonian Learning Lab at learninglab.si.edu/profile/nationalhistoryday, through June 29.