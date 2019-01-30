The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail on Jan. 17 to 24:
Jan. 17
Diaz, Jose: 23, address unavailable, Gonzales, simple battery, aggravated assault with a firearm.
Champton, Alex: 27, 62073 Bennett Road, Roseland, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Johnson, Tyrone Jermaine: 40, 11081 Conner Road, 1, Geismar, surety, carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Lightfoot, Taysia: 19, 153 Donaldsonville Village St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Hitchcock, Cassandra: 57, 9312 La. 941, Gonzales, felony theft.
Parker, Otis K.: 54, 5754 Maplewood Drive, Baton Rouge, illegal possession of stolen things.
Jackson, Trumeka Lynette: 32, 8278 Albert Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Allen Jr., Willie P.: 49, 45117 Huntington Drive, St. Amant, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Mickin, Renwick M.: 44, 35235 Julie Drive, Donaldsonville, second-degree battery, domestic abuse battery.
Monroe, Tony Joseph: 28, 5200 Nelson Road, 10, Lake Charles, bond revocation, failure to appear in court, domestic abuse battery.
Jan. 18
Duhe, Christina: 34, 1916 Cartier Drive, LaPlace, misrepresentation during booking, misdemeanor theft.
Duhe, Raydell: 37, 1916 Cartier Drive, LaPlace, misdemeanor theft.
Braud, Coby M.: 49, 37351 Paris Braud Road, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Watson, Linwood Keith: 47, 26335 Robin Dale Road, Denham Springs, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Sullivan, Reginald John: 30, 134 Evangeline Drive, 112, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Ezeff, Edwin Evan: 38, 38113 Stanley St., Prairieville, three counts of failure to appear, misdemeanor theft, possession of heroin.
Marchand, Donald Lynn: 58, 38565 Charleston Road, Prairieville, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Watts, Keely Elizabeth: 30, 44037 Lake Village, Prairieville, five counts of failure to appear in court.
Devillier, Allison Renee: 25, 12437 Devillier Lane, Geismar, parole violation, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin.
Gray, Kenji Leander: 36, 38361 Pierce Road, Gonzales, aggravated criminal damage to property.
Green, Wayne: 55, 3098 Mount Olive Church Road, Donaldsonville, violations of protective orders.
Weaver, William Lee: 36, 2228 S. Burnside Ave., Lot 145, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Hills, Darryl Dominick: 31, 702 N. 25th St., Baton Rouge, three counts of felony theft.
Sexton, John D.: 55, 153 N. 17th St., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court.
Martin, Dequan Anthony: 23, 522 N. Brown Ave., Gonzales, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, domestic abuse battery.
Williams, Mario Jerome: 32, 3150 Wire Turnaround Road, Donaldsonville, misdemeanor theft.
Jan. 19
Barksdale, Kyle: 26, 14498 Summerset Drive, Gonzales, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, no motor vehicle insurance, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Mitchell, Jamie: 26, 2824 S. Burnside Ave., Apt. 1701, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Jones, Randy: 37, 16130 Aikens Road, Prairieville, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, traffic-control signals, operating while intoxicated.
Stephens, Laci Rae: 30, 13171 Pecan Lane, St. Amant, illegal possession of stolen things, misdemeanor theft.
Dye, Jarvis: 35, 16449 Keystone Blvd., Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Smith, Stephen Hunter: 30, 307 E. Neal St., Gonzales, surety, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Braud, Coby M.: 49, 37351 Paris Braud Road, Prairieville, violations of protective orders.
Ezeff, Marchello: 37, 11162 Roddy Road, 18, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Jan. 20
Hebert, Drew Allen: 24, 3609 Jean St., Pierre Part, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated, traffic-control signals.
Sims, Joanisha T.: 26, 173 Nora T. Lane, Thibodeaux, operating vehicle while license is suspended, vehicular negligent injuring, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated.
Hernandez-Estrada, Jose C.: 28, 13439 Bayou Grand St., Gonzales, hold for other agency, driver must be licensed, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Carter, Matthew: 26, 23573 Delmure Drive, North Comstead, Ohio, possession of marijuana.
Martin, Seth Michael: 39, 14167 Anna Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft, unauthorized use of an access card.
Johnson, Shaquille Oneal: 28, 306 W. Ninth St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Garcia, Juan V.: 58, 38135 La. 621, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Burdiss, Kyle Lee: 29, 13106 Roddy Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft, resisting an officer.
Allemond Jr., Bryne Joseph: 36, 37559 Provence Pointe Ave., Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription.
Cuti, Brett: 19, 17000 Good Times Road, French Settlement, aggravated battery.
Kinchen, Anthony Quin: 40, 59364 Leo Collins Sr. St., Amite, probation violation parish, operating while intoxicated.
Rashall, Austin Kane: 23, 6635 Eastbrook Church Road, Ball, surety, failure to appear in court.
Jan. 21
Scott Jr., Richard: 53, 1220 N. Willow St., Gonzales, possession of marijuana, possession of heroin.
Ventura, Alejandro: 64, 1507 Eden St., New Iberia, driving on divided highways, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, operating while intoxicated.
Smith, Derrick Lemont: 42, 119 Pearl St., Griffin, Georgia, operating while intoxicated.
Davis, Carl A.: 29, 2142 W. La. 30, Gonzales, bond revocation, simple assault, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Smith, Arselle: 43, 40147 La. 74, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, proper equipment required on vehicles/display of plate, no seat belt, operating vehicle while license is suspended, no motor vehicle insurance, following vehicles, hit-and-run driving, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Gabriel, Dramecca Janece: 33, 39420 Germany Road, Gonzales, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple assault.
Lavigne, Levi: 27, 14491 Harry Savoy Road, St. Amant, surety, failure to appear in court.
Gibbs, Charlotte L.: 39, 1210 Bryant St., Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Jan. 22
Bennett, Howard M.: 63, 622 E. Bayou Narcisse Road, Gonzales, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, operating while intoxicated, failure to appear in court.
Hernandez, Israel: 26, 15096 Beau Jon Ave., Prairieville, failure to appear in court, home invasion, accessories after the fact, armed robbery, accessories after the fact.
London, James Lequon: 23, 1907 Jasper Ave. C, Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Buratt, Stephen Micah: 31, 42094 Cannon Road, Gonzales, disturbing the peace/simple assault, simple assault.
Breaux, Chelsie N.: 27, 1871 La. 70 S., Pierre Part, failure to appear in court.
Lindsay, Sara M.: 27, 41150 Cannon Road, Gonzales, felony theft.
Miller, Christopher: 33, 37313 La. 74, 86, Geismar, violations of protective orders.
Robinson, Kwan: 41, 2126 S. Pleasant Ave., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, simple assault.
Robinson, Amanda: 40, 40139 La. 74, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, simple assault.
Melancon, William: 24, 37553 Southwood Village Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Laiche, Michael J.: 30, 3599 La. 3125, Paulina, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, possession of marijuana, misdemeanor theft, illegal possession of stolen things.
Bourgeois, Jessica C.: 25, 20412 Hooshootoo Road, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, resisting an officer.
Gustave, Jeremy Cornell: 27, 11084 Dave Miller Road, Geismar, false certificates, violations of registration provisions/switched license plate, owner to secure registration, security required, operating vehicle while license is suspended, vehicle turning left at intersection, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated.
Arnold, Brian: 26, 14076 Airline Highway #2623, Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Jan. 23
Landry, Jude Lawson: 17, 11145 Ridge Road, Baton Rouge, possession of marijuana.
Elias, Christopher: 40, 13120 Lamar Moran Road, Lot 6, St. Amant, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery.
McNabb, Jennifer Lynn: 33, 45061 Gold Place Road, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
Middleton, Brandon: 39, 32887 Kirby Wood Drive, Walker, failure to appear in court.
Hall, Jeremiah: 21, 1701 Duane St., Baton Rouge, negligent injuring, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, second-degree murder/attempt.
Champton, Alex: 27, 62073 Bennett Road, Roseland, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Lopez, Germana: 29, 90088 Nicholson Drive, Baton Rouge, two counts of resisting an officer, no motor vehicle insurance, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited, driver must be licensed.