Among the 31 Louisiana 4-H members who participated in the Citizenship Washington Focus in Washington, D.C., this summer were four from Ascension Parish: Abby Lobell, Karlie Lobell, Stacey Kloosterman and Alex Sullivan.
Citizenship Washington Focus is the premier 4-H leadership and citizenship program for high school students. The Louisiana participants toured several historical museums and monuments, including the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, the 9/11 Memorial, the National Cathedral and the Newseum. They met Louisiana congressmen, took part in a bill-writing workshop and created a community-action plan raising awareness of special needs.
For information on the Ascension Parish 4-H program, contact the Ascension Parish Extension office at (225) 621-5799.