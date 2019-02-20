The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail on Feb. 7 to 13:
Feb. 7
Chadwick, Mitchell: 44, 5855 Walnut Creek, Harahan, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
James, Troy Michael: 31, 42297 Norwood Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault.
Crocker, Carlton D.: 39, 42463 Pebblestone Ave., Prairieville, violations of protective orders.
Montgomery, Jay Paul: 39, 180 Brigadier Lake Road, Pearl River, misdemeanor theft.
Thompson Jr., Adrian: 32, 38533 Arrowhead Drive, Gonzales, issuing worthless check.
Penalber, Derek L.: 36, 37313 La. 74, 22, Geismar, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Feb. 8
Songy, Lance S.: 35, 11320 River Highlands Drive, St. Amant, felony theft, operating vehicle while license is suspended, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited.
Johnson, Steven D.: 36, 1026 S. Lanoux Ave., Gonzales, stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Harris, Timothy: 28, 1301 La. 402, Napoleonville, failure to appear in court.
Bizette, Chad Robert: 46, 18282 La. 22, Livingston, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Harris, Casey Wade: 28, 15319 Joe Sevario Road, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Guist, Angela L.: 47, 1909 N. Airline Highway, 215, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Cowart, Jesse James: 27, 2228 S. Burnside Ave., 186, Gonzales, simple criminal damage to property.
Poche, Peter: 65, 14527 Lazy Oaks Drive, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Feb. 9
Averett, John R.: 43, 15228 Amanda Drive, Gonzales, operating vehicle while license is suspended, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, speeding, operating while intoxicated.
Volentine, Alexis Renee: 21, 11326 Salman Road, Geismar, misdemeanor theft.
Washington, Jakell Michell: 20, 11081 Conner Road, 9, Geismar, misdemeanor theft.
White, Jessica Nicole: 26, 8510 Pertuis Road, St. Amant, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Curry, Demeco: 17, 917 S. Carlos Drive, Gonzales, 21 counts of criminal trespass/all other offenses, two counts of simple burglary/all others, 19 counts of simple burglary/vehicle, nine counts of misdemeanor theft, felony theft.
Cheong, Corey Orlando: 25, 14119 Adam Arceneaux Drive, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Cheatwood, Brian David: 46, 12217 Perry Babin Lane, St. Amant, resisting an officer, expired motor vehicle insurance, driving on roadway laned for traffic, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Gautreaux, Brad Anthony: 39, 14274 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Rousseau, David A.: 36, 42120 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on right side of road/exceptions, operating while intoxicated.
Gonzalez, Eduardo: 30, 1404 S. Arceneaux Ave., Gonzales, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Therence, Makina Deshawn: 33, 39044 Prairie South Drive, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Brown, Reginald Dechavin: 45, 18364 Craig St., Prairieville, operating vehicle while license is suspended, signal lamps and signal devices, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Sharp, David Leonard: 38, 42555 Norwood Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Feb. 10
Funez, Milton Ramos: 35, 6178 Cherry Drive, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Buckley, Elizabeth: 30, 11595 Sewanee Drive, Baton Rouge, operating while intoxicated.
Plaisance, Reese Michael: 30, 11201 Triche Road, Gonzales, criminal trespass/all other offenses, misdemeanor theft, simple burglary/all others, theft of a motor vehicle, illegal possession of stolen things.
Dennis, Deja Lashane: 23, 618 Opelousas St., Donaldsonville, four counts of failure to appear in court.
Carlson Jr., Rodney J.: 33, 39080 Little Creek Drive, Gonzales, state probation violation, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
King, Thomas: 51, 3351 County Road, 725, Blue Mountain, Mississippi, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Feb. 11
Galvez, Omar: 23, 38220 Debbie St., Prairieville, careless operation, driver must be licensed, operating while intoxicated, failure to appear in court.
Watts, Oravian: 26, La. 206, Gonzales, cruelty to juveniles.
Jacob, Raymond Paul: 37, 17592 Joe Sevario Road, Prairieville, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Fontenot, Christina: 23, 14255 Garcon Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Reid, Wyatt: 23, 14255 Garcon Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Mann, Christopher William: 34, 45454 Nepo Lane, St. Amant, violations of protective orders.
Bladen, Cory: 28, 59655 La. 1148, 92, Plaquemine, parole violation.
Rodrigue, Trevor: 24, 16105 Tiger Heights Road, Prairieville, parole violation, domestic abuse battery, violations of protective orders.
Book, Sabrina Moseley: 39, 13444 Chase St., Gonzales, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
McClyde, Lavonte: 23, 1513 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana.
Feb. 12
Ducote, Bianca: 24, 8387 Siegen Lane, Apt. 1, Baton Rouge, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Thomas, Asia: 24, 41149 La. 42, Lot 26, Prairieville, three counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Armant, Kendrick: 22, 2153 S. Veterans Blvd., Gonzales, resisting an officer.
Chatman, Mitchell Triemaine: 36, 608 Sixth St., Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Ealem, Nathaniel Paul: 33, 612 Houmas St., Donaldsonville, simple robbery.
Jones, Briana: 23, 39063 Prairie N. Road, Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Rodgers, Mark James: 30, 14150 Bert Allen Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Charlton, Jason Lee: 39, 1410 Convention St., Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Eppinett, Tanner Chase: 22, 14576 Bluff Road, Prairieville, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Norman, Ernest Roy: 46, 14035 A. Poirrier Drive, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Perez, Jessica Lynn: 41, 108 E. Railroad St., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, resisting an officer, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Nicholas, Chris: 18, 1338 S. Arceneaux Ave., Gonzales, three counts Criminal Trespass/All Other Offenses, Simple Burglary/All Others, four counts of simple burglary/vehicle, two counts of misdemeanor theft, felony theft.
Feb. 12
Hernandez, Israel: 26, 15096 Beau Jon Ave., Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Walters, Tyler: 22, 14186 Parkview Drive, Prairieville, expired motor vehicle insurance, possession of marijuana.
Tremont, Ashley Denay: 35, 14317 Parkview Drive, Prairieville, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Welch, Patrick Q.: 50, 14415 Essen Terrace Drive, Gonzales, display of plates, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, operating while intoxicated.
Hirsch, Jerry Douglas: 52, 9777 Horseshoe Bend Road, Baton Rouge, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Bourgeois, Johnny: 65, 4170 Haydel Road, Darrow, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
McMillan, Stephanie T.: 50, 37417 Southwood Village Ave., Prairieville, forgery, prohibited activities and sanctions (insurance fraud).
Kelson, Ulysses I.: 63, 14187 Calice St., Gonzales, prohibited activities and sanctions (insurance fraud).
Dalferes-Levert, Acelon Noleca: 32, 760 Bunker Hill Road, New Orleans, probation violation parish.
Williams, Brittney Breanca: 30, 1708 S. Lanoux Ave., Gonzales, felony theft.
Thompson, Clarence: 39, 35766 Thompson Road, Geismar, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Smith, Maria: 51, 10422 Boudreaux Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Brown, Tameisha T.: 21, 205 Anthony Drive, Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Boudy, Michael D.: 38, 14207 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales, simple criminal damage to property, simple battery.
Richard, Davyn H.: 22, 43119 Pine Lake Drive, Prairieville, operating vehicle while license is suspended, illegal possession of stolen things, no motor vehicle insurance.
Jones, Breyon: 23, 8429 Kingview Drive, St. James, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple battery.
Feb. 13
Jones, Breshon: 23, 8429 Kingview Drive, St. James, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple battery.
Rodrigue, Roland: 32, address unavailable, Prairieville, obscenity.
Albarado, Erica Lynn: 35, 39143 Country Drive, Prairieville, surety, failure to appear in court.
Hopkins, Breyden: 17, 13166 Cypress Gold Drive, St. Amant, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, theft, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of marijuana, driving on right side of road/exceptions, use of multiple beam road lighting equipment, operating while intoxicated.
Blunt, Robert L.: 48, 1908 S. Gaudin Ave., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Miles, Anthony Katrell: 34, 1908 S. Gaudin Ave., Gonzales, criminal trespass/all other offenses, misdemeanor theft.
Hager, Joseph Anthony: 40, 15159 Melrose Drive, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.