In recognition of their academic accomplishments, the Department of Accounting at LSU’s E.J. Ourso College of Business awarded more than $65,000 in scholarships.
Additionally, assistant professor William Buslepp was given the Vincent C. Brenner Award, presented annually to the untenured faculty member who has been most productive in academic research. Assistant professor Zhenhua Chen was named Outstanding Teacher, an award given to a faculty member dedicated to excellence in classroom instruction and who demonstrates a commitment to furthering the instruction mission of the Department of Accounting.
The department awarded scholarships to the following students from the region:
- Baton Rouge Society of Louisiana CPAs Scholarships, $1,000, Clarence Magee, Zachary
- Clarence L. Dunn Endowed Scholarship, $1,000, Caroline Ingraffia, Hammond
- Corey Tackett Scholarship, $2,925, Mikala Mitchell, Gonzales
- Deloitte Scholarship for Incoming Master of Accountancy (MAcc) student, $1,000, Jacob Marchand, Gonzales
- Ernst & Young Outstanding Juniors, $1,000, Sydnie Duncan, Prairieville
- LSU Department of Accounting General Scholarship Fund, $1,000, James Clement, St. Francisville
- Mary Sanguinetti Schroeder Scholarship, $2,500, Lauren Delhaye, St. Amant
The Louisiana CPA Education Foundation also awarded scholarships to LSU students during the ceremony.