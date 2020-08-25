It's not too late to show off your moves and raise money for a good cause by creating a dance video for The Arc of East Ascension's Dancing For A Cause event.
The agency has extended its deadline to Sept. 21 for the four-week competition set for Oct. 5-31.
The annual summer dancing competition is going virtual this year to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event raises funds and awareness for The Arc of East Ascension, a nonprofit organization that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For the first time ever, The Arc of East Ascension is accepting virtual submissions.
Participants will be required to make a $25 donation and submit a 30 to 45 second video flaunting their best dance moves. Organizer Sharon Morris is encouraging submitters to "get creative with your choice of costume, song and location, while remembering to keep it family-friendly."
"This is also a great opportunity for businesses to advertise and increase their exposure," Morris said. "This is your chance to help The Arc of East Ascension fulfill its mission to enhance the quality of life for persons with disabilities."
Due to this year’s partnership with Baton Rouge Parents Magazine, the videos will be posted on the magazine's website for the community to vote for their favorite dancers. Each vote will be a $10 donation and directly support The Arc of East Ascension’s programs and services.
For information, contact Event Coordinator Sharon Morris at (225) 621-2005 or email sharonmorris@thearcea.org.